PIERCE THE VEIL And THE USED Announce 'Creative Control' North American Tour; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

PIERCE THE VEIL and THE USED will be hitting the road this summer on the "Creative Control" tour. The epic co-headliner kicks off on May 23 in Austin, Texas, making stops across the U.S. and Canada in Tampa, Toronto, Baltimore, New York, Grand Rapids, Irvine, and more before wrapping up in Phoenix, Arizona on July 2 with support from DON BROCO, DEATHBYROMY (May 23 to June 10) and GIRLFRIENDS (June 12 to July 1).

THE USED's Bert McCracken said: "We are more than excited for our first tour with PIERCE THE VEIL. We've been friends for a long time and I know this will be a tour to remember. We can't wait for you to hear some new music! We are so fucking stoked and will see you there!"

PIERCE THE VEIL added: "Every night of this tour is going to be a celebration. Our new album 'The Jaws Of Life' is finally out and we get to share this monumental moment with our beautiful fans. We are so honored to hit the road with THE USED, a band that has inspired us since the very beginning. It's going to be unlike any other tour we've done and we can't wait to see you there. Thank you for all of your support."

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, March 8 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, March 9 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBM2023" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here before Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. local.

"Creative Control" 2023 tour dates:

May 23 - Austin, TX - HEB Center at Cedar Park ^+

May 24 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore Harrah's New Orleans ^+

May 26 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa ^+

May 27 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheatre ^+

May 28 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre ^+

May 30 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy ^+

May 31 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium ^+

Jun. 02 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach ^+

Jun. 03 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion ^+

Jun. 06 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE! *^+

Jun. 07 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre ^+

Jun. 09 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann ^+

Jun. 10 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena ^+

Jun. 12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage ^#

Jun. 13 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^#

Jun. 15 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center ^#

Jun. 16 - Moon Twp, PA - UPMC Events Center ^#

Jun. 17 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center ^#

Jun. 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^#

Jun. 21 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center ^#

Jun. 22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee ^#

Jun. 24 - Dallas, TX - Fair Park *^#

Jun. 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex (Outdoors) ^#

Jun. 29 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort ^#

Jul. 01 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre ^#

Jul. 02 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre ^#

* Non-Live Nation date

^ With DON BROCO

+ With DEATHBYROMY

# With GIRLFRIENDS

THE USED's new album, "Toxic Positivity", will be out on May 19 via Big Noise. "Toxic Positivity" includes the previously-released, no-holds-barred singles "Fuck You" and "People Are Vomit".

Established in 2000, THE USED was brought to life and have since released a collection of albums that pioneered the scene of emo rock. High-energy live shows, gut-wrenching relatable lyrics, and melodies that blended pop sensibility and hard rock was the perfect combination to make an everlasting impression on fans globally.

THE USED released their ninth studio album, "Heartwork (Deluxe)", in 2021 via Big Noise. The extended album features 11 never-before-heard tracks that were all written during the original "Heartwork" (2020) sessions. A variety of collaborators including producer John Feldmann, co-writer Mark Hoppus (BLINK-182),guest artists Travis Barker, Jason Aalon Butler (FEVER 333),Caleb Shomo (BEARTOOTH) and more helped deliver this now 27-track album that simultaneously showcases what made THE USED emerge as one of the most prolific bands of the early 2000s as well as what has kept them at the forefront of the genre ever since. The band locked in No. 4 spots on both the Top Alternative and Top Hard Rock Album charts, No. 11 on Top Rock Album charts as well as landing in the Billboard 200 at the No. 87 spot.

THE USED is Bert McCracken (vocals),Jepha (bass),Dan Whitesides (drums) and Joey Bradford (guitar).

PIERCE THE VEIL dropped the new album "The Jaws Of Life", their first in seven years, in February via longtime label Fearless Records. "The Jaws Of Life" marked a welcome return for PIERCE THE VEIL, with press praise pouring in from Rolling Stone, Uproxx, Huffington Post, Gawker and MTV, among others.

PIERCE THE VEIL's evolution from album to album is nothing less than stunning. The early buzz generated by "A Flair For The Dramatic" (2007) made its follow-up one of the most anticipated albums of 2010. "Selfish Machines" shot to No. 1 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart. The Chicago Tribune saluted "Collide With The Sky" for its "post-hardcore punk with more than a few nods to QUEEN." They became a true arena act on "Misadventures", selling out huge venues without losing the intimate connection with their fans.

"The Jaws Of Life" was produced by Paul Meany (TWENTY ONE PILOTS, YUNGBLUD, LANY),and mixed by Adam Hawkins (MACHINE GUN KELLY, TURNSTILE, TWENTY ONE PILOTS). Deadly serious subject matter abounds, but PIERCE THE VEIL enduringly navigates it all with grace. The lyrics continue the Vic Fuentes tradition of painstaking honesty and clever twists of phrase. PIERCE THE VEIL perform at the biggest festivals and is counted among the biggest and brightest of a younger generation of bands. But it all starts with the songs. "The Jaws Of Life" is filled with the kind to keep the PIERCE THE VEIL fire burning forever.