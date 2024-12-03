PIERCE THE VEIL Announces 'I Can't Hear You' 2025 World Tour

San Diego's PIERCE THE VEIL is gearing up to take center stage with the announcement of a highly anticipated global headline run with their "I Can't Hear You Tour". Covering 46 dates across North America, Europe and Latin America, this tour marks a bold new milestone for the band, following their standout summer as main support for BLINK-182 on the "One More Time" tour.

The Live Nation-produced run, which kicks off with its North American leg on May 13, will mark the band's biggest headline tour to date and will include stops at renowned venues like Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA; OVO Arena Wembley in London, England; and Espaço Unimed in São Paulo, Brazil.

The tour will feature an exciting lineup of support acts across its various legs. In North America, fans can look forward to SLEEPING WITH SIRENS as direct support, with BEACH WEATHER and DAISY GRENADE joining on select dates. In Europe, the stage will heat up with support from CAVETOWN, HOT MULLIGAN and CRAWLERS. Support for the Latin American leg will be announced soon.

Throughout the "I Can't Hear You Tour", PIERCE THE VEIL will not only be playing songs off their most recent chart-topping album, 2023's "Jaws Of Life", but also tracks from across the band's five studio releases, taking fans back to the early days of "A Flair For The Dramatic" through 2010's Billboard-charting "Selfish Machines", "Collide With The Sky" which featured "King For A Day", and the raw intensity of "Misadventures". Whether you're a longtime listener or new to PIERCE THE VEIL, the setlist promises a journey from their evolution of their post-hardcore sound to a band that delivers a No. 1 radio hit, showcasing the same high-energy performances and emotional depth that have cemented them as icons of the genre.

PIERCE THE VEIL says: "We're thrilled to announce the 'I Can't Hear You World Tour'. Nearly two decades in the making, this tour is a monument to everything we've built with our fans. These shows will honor our roots, spanning all five albums and the music that brought us here. We're bringing to life the songs you've been waiting to hear in some of the most iconic venues in the world, including Madison Square Garden, The Forum, Red Rocks, and Wembley Arena. This will be our largest, loudest, and most unforgettable tour yet. PTV fans, it's time to raise our voices like never before. Can you hear us now?"

General onsale for tickets begins Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. local time and varies by city; check local listings at PierceTheVeil.net for more information. Tickets will be available starting with various presales beginning Tuesday, December 3 starting at 10 a.m. local, including an artist presale that runs Wednesday, December 4 at 10 a.m. local to Friday, December 6 to 9 a.m. local.

United States: Citi is the official card of the U.S. dates of the "I Can't Hear You Tour". Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 3 at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, December 5 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Canada: American Express Card Members in Canada can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, December 3 at 12 p.m. local time through Thursday, December 5 at 10 p.m. local time.

Europe: Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Belgium and the Netherlands. Mastercard presale starts Wednesday, December 4 at 10 a.m. local time and ends Friday, December 6 at 9 a.m. local. Plus, Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets are available in the countries listed and the U.K. from Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

North American tour dates:

May 13 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC *%

May 15 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL *%

May 16 - Lakewood Amphitheatre - Atlanta GA *%

May 17 - Welcome to Rockville - Daytona Beach, FL ^%^

May 19 - Highmark Skyline Stage at The Mann - Philadelphia, PA *%

May 20 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY *%

May 24 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA *%

May 25 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA *

May 27 - Place Bell - Laval, QC *

May 28 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON *

May 30 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA *

June 01 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre - Sterling Heights, MI *

June 03 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH *

June 04 - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN *

June 06 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN *

June 07 - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL *

June 08 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO *#

June 11 - Moody Center - Austin, TX *#

June 12 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - Houston, TX *#

June 13 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX *#

June 15 - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ *#

June 17 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM *#

June 19 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO *#

June 20 - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT *#

June 22 - WAMU Theater - Seattle, WA *#

June 23 - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater - Ridgefield, WA *#

June 25 - Toyota Pavilion at Concord - Concord, CA *#

June 27 - The Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA *#

June 29 - PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino - Las Vegas, NV *#

* w/ SLEEPING WITH SIRENS

% w/ DAISY GRENADE

# w/ BEACH WEATHER

^ not a Live Nation date

European tour dates:

Sep. 20 - 3Arena - Dublin, IE

Sep. 23 - OVO Arena Wembley - London, UK

Sep. 25 - Co-op Live - Manchester, UK

Sep. 26 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, UK

Sep. 27 - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, UK

Sep. 29 - Afas Live - Amsterdam, NL

Oct. 02 - Mitsubishi Electric Halle - Dusseldorf, DE

Oct. 03 - Zenith - Munich, DE

Oct. 04 - Lotto Arena - Antwerp, BE

Latin American tour dates:

Nov. 28 - Showcenter - Monterrey, MX

Nov. 30 - Pepsi Center WTC - Mexico City, MX

Dec. 02 - Guanamor Studio - Guadalajara, MX

Dec. 05 - Royal Center - Bogota, CO

Dec. 07 - CCA - Lima, PE

Dec. 10 - Teatro Caupolicán - Santiago, CL

Dec. 12 - C Art Media - Buenos Aires, AR

Dec. 14 - Live Curitiba - Curitiba, BR

Dec. 16 - Espaço Unimed - São Paulo, BR

