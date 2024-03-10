PIG DESTROYER's BLAKE HARRISON Dies

Former PIG DESTROYER member Blake Harrison has died at the age of 48. An official cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Harrison was best known for his work with the aforementioned American grindcore masters from 2006 to 2022, in addition to having played and recorded with TENTACLES OF GOD, TRIAC, ZEALOT R.I.P., DAYBREAK and HATEBEAK. He was also a regular contributor to Decibel for the magazine's "For Those About To Squawk" column.

Baltimore extreme metallers NOISEM paid tribute to Harrison, writing in a social media post: "It's with heavy hearts we have to say goodbye to our friend Blake Harrison today. He was a fixture in the scene when we were cutting our teeth as a young band in Baltimore. Blake was always great fun to hang and chat with and if it weren't for the chance encounter meeting him we wouldn't be where we are as a band. If it wasn't for his enthusiasm and belief in us as a band we would have never put out our first record on a label or done any of the crazy shit that's followed. Blake and PIG DESTROYER took us under their wing and stuck us on sick bills frequently which gave us a massive push when we needed it. We can't thank Blake enough for being the kind, funny and generous guy he was over the years and we will miss him dearly."

Reptilian Records owner Christoper Xavier Donovan also mourned Harrison's death, writing in part: "It is with great sadness that I say goodbye to one of my favorites, Blake Harrison, a true friend and creative comedic genius. Blake was always proud of how many times he appeared on Reptilian releases, having been a member of DAYBREAK, TRIAC, and the brains behind HATEBEAK, before touring many countries in PIG DESTROYER. We spent years watching B-movies, discussing the Zodiac Killer, laughing together, and having whole conversations made up of Longmont Potion Castle quotes. We had kept in frequent contact since I moved south and he even visited a few times. He was an original, a character, a hilarious creative force, and a loyal and trustworthy friend. This is a loss to us all, he will be missed and will live on in the hearts, minds, and record collections of many. Hail Blake 'The Snake' Harrison!"

In a 2020 interview with Hazy Eye Music Media, Harrison stated about how he joined PIG DESTROYER: "I've known the guys forever. I booked one of their early shows, and after getting to know them, I'd travel with them out of town sometimes. We did a three-day run with WHITEHOUSE and Donna Parker/Jessica Rylan joined them doing some noise onstage. Scott [Hull, guitar] decided he wanted to add more of that element to the band, so I raised my hand and offered up my very novice services. It's still a growing and learning process for me."

Regarding how he was staying busy in the early days of the pandemic, Blake said: "I'm fortunate enough to still be working. I'm an engineer for an AV consulting firm, so I've been busy doing that. I've been writing a fair amount of music for my H.P. Lovecraft-inspired project TENTACLES OF GOD. I've added/had some collaborations with KRINKLES (featuring Jay from CROWHURST),MATMOS, STERILE PRAYER, and I'm remixing some stuff for a project called TRACE AMOUNT. I always have to keep busy. Other than that, just trying to keep the house clean and hang on to my sanity. I've been going on a lot of hikes with my girlfriend and the dog."

Photo credit: Jay Dixon

