PLUSH Collaborates With DISTURBED's DAVID DRAIMAN On 'Why' Single

Rock band PLUSH has released its latest single "Why", a track that was co-written and co-produced by PLUSH singer Moriah Formica, DISTURBED frontman David Draiman, along with Johnny K. Following the release of PLUSH's live album, "Why" lets the band explore sonically while still paying homage to their signature hard rock sound that fans know and love.

Formica says: "We live in challenging times. That reality has often left me feeling deeply empty and hopeless. 'Why' is a song that conveys that sentiment."

On collaborating with Draiman and Johnny K, Formica notes: "Writing this with David Draiman was an amazing experience. It was also special to be able to co-produce with Johnny K, who was instrumental in helping to launch DISTURBED and PLUSH, so there was a familiar energy throughout the process."

Catch PLUSH on the "Edge Of Destruction" tour this summer. The band will be touring the U.S., starting on July 18 in New Bedford, Massachusetts at The Vault. The "Edge Of Destruction" tour goes through September and ends in Hampton, New Hampshire on September 25 at Wally's. PLUSH has meet-and-greets available for the tour.

PLUSH is a rock band with a mission to bring rock back to the forefront of the music industry. The band is composed of talented young women, ranging from ages 20 to 23, whose accomplishments and talent eclipse their age. PLUSH is fronted by singer, songwriter and guitarist Moriah Formica, and is rounded out by bassist Ashley Suppa and drummer Faith Powell.

Earlier this month, guitarist Bella Perron exited PLUSH, claiming in a social media statement that "the morals of the band and affiliated parties do not align with my own, and I feel it is best to take a step away." The remaining members of PLUSH issued a separate statement saying that they "learned of Bella's departure the same way you did: from social media. Though we are absolutely heartbroken and shocked by the news, we wish her the best in her future endeavors."

PLUSH also clarified the lyrical inspiration for "Why" in light of some of the early criticism the band received for collaborating with Draiman, who has been vocal about his pro-Israel stance in the country's military campaign in Gaza.

"The anger, divisiveness, and speculation within the past 24 hours over the announcement of our new single, is the reason behind why the song was written," PLUSH wrote on social media. "'Why' is about the importance of unity in the face of oppression and hatred.

"This song is not political. It is not about war, religion, or erasing anybody's perspective or opinions. PLUSH welcomes all different types of beliefs and perspectives in our band and in our fan base. We will continue to use our platform to stand AGAINST hate towards any race, sexuality, gender, or religion.

"Our song was made to question the darkest sides of humanity, and encourage you to educate yourself on the atrocities being committed around the world. Speak out for what you believe in. Stand up for those who don't have a voice and stand for change. The future is in our hands."