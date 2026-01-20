POISON THE WELL Announces Spring 2026 Headline Tour With Support From CONVERGE

POISON THE WELL has announced a spring 2026 headline tour. CONVERGE will support, with BALMORA, SPY, THE ARMED and THE BARBARIANS OF CALIFORNIA appearing on different segments. Artist pre-sale tickets go live Wednesday, January 21 at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale begins Friday, January 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

"Peace In Place", POISON THE WELL's first album in 16 years, will arrive on March 20 via SharpTone Records.

POISON THE WELL tour dates:

April 02 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues*

April 03 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall*

April 04 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot*

April 06 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground*

April 07 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY*

April 09 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium*

April 10 - Queens, NY - Knockdown Center*

April 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore*

April 12 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall*

April 25 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World%

May 07 - Denver, CO - Summit&

May 09 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Outdoors&

May 10 - Houston, TX - House of Blues&

May 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater&

May 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco&

May 15 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues&

May 16 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park&

May 17 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom&

% Festival date

* with SPY and BALMORA

& with THE ARMED and THE BARBARIANS OF CALIFORNIA

In the space of barely a breath, POISON THE WELL pacify fits of jarring brutality with moments of fragile beauty. Their unmistakable melodic hardcore gently dilutes the effects of trauma, betrayal, depression, and loss with hard-won wisdom and diligently earned self-acceptance. For as much force as they commit to the riffs and the breakdowns, there's an equal amount of naked emotion encoded in their relatable hooks. At this point, they are unassumingly, yet undeniably embedded in the DNA of modern metal and hardcore.

POISON THE WELL's 1999 debut, "The Opposite Of December… A Season Of Separation" has claimed spots on Brooklyn Vegan's "15 '90s Metalcore Albums That Still Resonate Today"; Kerrang!'s "21 Best U.S. Metalcore Albums Of All Time"; Loudwire's "25 Best Metalcore Albums Of All Time"; and Revolver's "10 Most Influential Metalcore Albums Of All Time". Stereogum put it best, writing, "'The Opposite Of December… A Season Of Separation' influenced a whole generation of metalcore bands." Meanwhile, 2003's "You Come Before You" remains regarded among Metal Hammer's "100 Greatest Metal Albums Of The 21st Century" and Rock Sound's "250 Greatest Albums Of Our Lifetime". Despite going on hiatus following 2009's "The Tropic Rot", the group's influence has only expanded over the years (as evidenced by over 100 million streams across their catalog). After touring in 2015 and 2021, they've commemorated milestone birthdays of both "You Come Before You" and "The Opposite of December..." with in-demand headline jaunts. Once again, the members felt an intense need to create as a unit. Rallying together, the guys channeled the spirit of their most celebrated material through a prism of new experience on their sixth full-length offering, "Peace In Place".

A year ago, POISON THE WELL released its first new song in 15 years, "Trembling Level". POISON THE WELL also fortified its ranks by officially welcoming bassist Noah Harmon and guitarist Vadim Taver into the fold. Both musicians had played with the group for years.

POISON THE WELL is:

Jeffrey Moriera - Vocals

Ryan Primack - Guitar

Vadim Taver - Guitar

Christopher Hornbrook - Drums

Noah Harmon - Bass

Photo credit: Sarai Kelley @photosbysarai