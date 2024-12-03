POISON THE WELL Announces 'The Opposite Of December…' 25th-Anniversary Tour

Metalcore icons POISON THE WELL released the definitive album "The Opposite Of December... A Season Of Separation" in December 1999 and it went on to become a benchmark of the genre that has inspired a generation of bands. The album was chosen as one of the "15 '90s Metalcore Albums That Still Resonate Today" by Brooklyn Vegan; as one of the "21 Best U.S. Metalcore Albums of All Time" by Kerrang!; as one of the "25 Best Metalcore Albums of All Time" by Loudwire; and as one of the "Top 60 Best Hard Rock Albums of All Time" by Revolver.

Its influence is indisputable.

Today, the band announced that it will embark on a 25th anniversary tour celebrating the album this spring.

POISON THE WELL will play the beloved album in full every night, making it show not to be missed.

GLASSJAW, BETTER LOVERS and TEENAGE WRIST will serve as support. The tour kicks off on April 4 in Los Angeles and runs through April 29 in Toronto. All dates are below.

"For me, 'The Opposite Of December...' represents everything I absorbed as a teenager: the shows, the music, the raw energy of hardcore and punk. I never imagined that record would still resonate 25 years later. Seeing people continue to connect with it inspires me every day, and I'm so grateful for the opportunities this band has given me," says POISON THE WELL singer Jeff Moreira. "This upcoming tour is so much more than just a series of shows. It's a celebration of that record, its impact, and the journey we've shared together. We've worked hard to make it special in every way — from the lineup, featuring GLASSJAW, BETTER LOVERS and TEENAGE WRIST, to the merch, the setlist, and the production. It's all about honoring 'The Opposite Of December...' and the listeners who've supported us through the years."

He finishes, "For this to be our first tour in 15 years feels unreal. I can't wait to celebrate with everyone in April. Open the door for your friend."

POISON THE WELL on tour with GLASSJAW, BETTER LOVERS and TEENAGE WRIST:

April 04 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium

April 05 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

April 07 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater*

April 09 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo*

April 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot*

April 12 - Denver, CO - The Summit*

April 15 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

April 16 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

April 18 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

April 19 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham*

April 21 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl*

April 22 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

April 23 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

April 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

April 26 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

April 27 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

April 29 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall*+

* No GLASSJAW

+ No TEENAGE WRIST