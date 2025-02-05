POP EVIL Announces Spring 2025 North American Tour

Modern rock powerhouse POP EVIL — vocalist Leigh Kakaty, guitarists Dave Grahs and Nick Fuelling, bassist Joey "Chicago" Walser and drummer Blake Allison — recently announced their forthcoming eighth album, "What Remains". It arrives March 21 via MNRK.

Today, the band has announced its spring 2025 headline tour. The "What Remains" tour begins on April 8 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and runs through May 18 in Bloomington, Indiana. DEVOUR THE DAY (which features members of POP EVIL, Joey and Blake),RETURN TO DUST and ONI will serve as support.

Additionally, POP EVIL has announced details of a private album-release event with SiriusXM Octane on March 20. The event will be held at Cult of Individuality in New York City and will feature a POP EVIL acoustic performance along with a question-and-answer session hosted by Jose Mangin.

"The 'What Remains' North America tour is coming, and we're bringing the chaos with us," POP EVIL says. "This isn't just a lineup, it's a sonic onslaught. But this tour isn't just another run of shows, it's a statement. A reckoning. A test of endurance for those who crave something more. Are you ready?"

POP EVIL tour dates:

March 20 - New York NY - SiriusXM Octane Album Release at Cult of Individuality^

April 08 - Tulsa, OK - Cains Ballroom

April 10 - Dallas, TX - Echo Soundstage

April 11 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

April 12 - Colombia, MO - The Blue Note

April 13 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

April 14 - Denver, CO - Oriental

April 15 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

April 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater

April 19 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

April 22 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

April 23 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune

April 24 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

April 25 - Salem, OR - Elsinore Theatre

April 26 - Reno, NV - Cargo

April 29 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

May 01 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

May 02 - Edmonton, AB - Century Show Room+

May 03 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis

May 04 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

May 06 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

May 07 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC

May 08 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's*

May 09 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe*

May 10 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore*

May 12 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's*

May 15 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground*

May 16 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues*

May 17 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom*

May 18 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre*

^ POP EVIL Only

* No RETURN TO DUST

+ No DEVOUR THE DAY

For two decades, Kakaty has needed to mine the deepest of reserves in order to drag POP EVIL up from the blue-collar grassroots of his local Michigan scene to stand proud at the top of the modern rock game. Soaring successes, bitter defeats… Kakaty has survived it all.

"What Remains" is the culmination and story of this journey with POP EVIL, laid bare like never before. Continuing in the recent vein of 2023's acclaimed "Skeletons", the new opus is both sonically and thematically POP EVIL's heaviest ever offering; a thundering collection of arena-ready modern rock and metal hits in which Kakaty opens heart, mind, and soul.

"There are a lot of issues and things that I've dealt with in this journey of POP EVIL that I've buried for a long time," the frontman explains of this document of resilience, perseverance, and accountability.

POP EVIL were born in North Muskegon, Michigan in 2001, Kakaty drawing on the lessons of a youth first shaped not by music, but by high school basketball — leadership, team work, the drive to improve in the lonely hours put in at the gym at 5 a.m., the will to win suppressing any fear — in order to fight tooth and nail for their break-out moment.

"I was hustling and learning every day to make my dreams come true," Kakaty recalls of his time playing local bars and slinging early EPs out of the back of his truck. "Studying never interested me. Neither did getting a regular job. A knee injury wrecked my shot at playing sports. Music was all I wanted to do from that moment, and I didn't give myself a backup plan. POP EVIL gave me a purpose, and a reason to get up every day. It became a crusade."

"Lipstick On The Mirror", POP EVIL's 2008 debut, and its follow-up, "War Of Angels", brought acclaim and global attention; 2013's "Onyx" delivered the first of the band's nine No. 1 singles and six RIAA-certified gold and platinum plaques, but also a period of darkness brought on by the grief of Kakaty losing his father. "I was completely lost … I had just missed the last five years with my dad, chasing this dream when I could have been with him. I didn't know if I wanted or could do POP EVIL anymore," he says. The band's 2017 self-titled album, opened by the smash-hit "Waking Lions" was written "pretty much to save my life" – but in turn "reminded me of the fire I have inside, and that God put me here to make music that could help people."

It's a mission statement enshrined in POP EVIL to this day — and which provided the spark for the genesis of "What Remains".

"You're always chasing that one song that can connect with that one person," Kakaty says. "And that process has to start with yourself. There's a lot of personal healing on this record, a lot of things I wanted to get out for my own mental well-being. I'm finally at a place where I can confront my demons."

Sonically, the album is a riotous explosion of life-affirming noise; a vortex of scything riffs and gut-punch drum beats that regularly give way to POP EVIL's hallmark anthemic choruses.

"We set out to push boundaries," nods Kakaty. "Metal has always been a part of our DNA, but we've never made it such a focal point before. A lot of writing on this record has been about listening to what my soul is saying and letting the songs find their own path, rather than chasing a sound that might fit in on the radio. I think you can really hear the mood and emotion of the album's themes in the music."

Photo credit: Nick Fancher