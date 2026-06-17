POPPY Shares 'Dying To Forget' Music Video

Twice-Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and subversive performance artist Poppy has shared a music video for her song "Dying To Forget". It was directed by Orie McGuiness, who also collaborated with Poppy on her videos for "Guardian", "Bruised Sky" and "Time Will Tell" from her latest album, "Empty Hands".

The "Dying To Forget" video opens to Poppy and her band set against a dark industrial backdrop; a narrow corridor is filled with spectators that thrash to the music as Poppy delivers some of her heaviest-hitting lines from "Empty Hands". Real fans were brought in as extras for the production and their energy in the crowd is palpable. The video also features Isaac Hale of KNOCKED LOOSE and Stephen Harrison of HOUSE OF PROTECTION, who are both credited writers on the song.

The music video follows Poppy's highly anticipated seventh studio album, "Empty Hands", which draws from eclectic influences, with industrial elements, pop sensibilities, and moments that call back to Poppy's surrealist roots with her signature uncanny voice. Pitchfork notably said of the project: "The versatile metalcore singer amplifies all her strengths on her seventh album — it's heavier, savvier, and quirkier than ever."

In celebration of "Empty Hands", Poppy took the album on the road for her "Constantly Nowhere" tour to Australia and Europe. She soon begins the North America leg, joined by French metalcore group LANDMVRKS and post-hardcore band THOUSAND BELOW as support.

"Suffocate", Poppy's collaboration with KNOCKED LOOSE, was nominated for "Best Metal Performance" at the 2025 Grammy Awards. She previously made history in 2021 as the first-ever female solo nominee in the category for her solo track "Bloodmoney".