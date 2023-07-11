PORNO FOR PYROS Announce First Tour In 25 Years, 'Horns, Thorns En Halos'

After a 25-year touring hiatus, PORNO FOR PYROS announced they will hit the road this fall for a North America tour 30 years since their self-titled album. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city trek kicks off on October 8 at Hard Rock Live Sacramento in Wheatland, California, making stops across North America in Las Vegas, Nevada; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee and more before wrapping up in Austin, Texas at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater on November 20.

Last year saw the reunion of the original members (Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano and Martyn LeNoble) for a sold-out show at the Belasco in Los Angeles. Since, they have performed at Welcome To Rockville, the Chicago Metro followed by a live performance at Lollapalooza. The band have since been documented working on new material in the studio with an expected new release later this year.

Tickets will be available starting with presale beginning Wednesday, July 12. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

PORNO FOR PYROS' "Horns, Thorns En Halos" 2023 tour dates:

Oct. 08 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Oct. 10 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Oct. 15 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas

Oct. 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union*

Oct. 19 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 21 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

Oct. 23 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Oct. 24 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 27 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Oct. 29 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

Oct. 30 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 01 - New York, NY - Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Nov. 03 - Bensalem, PA - Parx Casino and Racing*

Nov. 05 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov. 07 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Nov. 08 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Nov. 15 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 17 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans

Nov. 19 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas

Nov. 20 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

* Not a Live Nation date

PORNO FOR PYROS' concert at the Belasco in Los Angeles, California in July 2022 marked original the lineup's first full performance together in more than a quarter century.

When PORNO FOR PYROS performed at at Florida's Welcome To Rockville festival in May 2022, regular PORNO FOR PYROS drummer Stephen Perkins was unable to make the band's first full set since 1998 because he was reportedly suffering from an infection. Filling in for him was his drum tech Mike Gryciuk. Backing Farrell at Welcome To Rockville were DiStefano as well as on-again/off-again PORNO FOR PYROS bassist Mike Watt. Farrell collaborator Nick Maybury also played guitar. Farrell's wife Etty Lau and Joie Shettler provided backing vocals.

The Los Angeles show featured the original lineup of Farrell, DiStefano, Perkins and bassist Martyn LeNoble.

In 2020, PORNO FOR PYROS reunited for a performance as part of Lollapalooza's Lolla2020 livestream. Farrell, Perkins, DiStefeno and Watt were filmed outside performing acoustic backyard versions of the 1993 hit "Pets" as well as "Kimberly Austin", a track from PORNO FOR PYROS' second LP, "Good God's Urge".

Rumors of a PORNO FOR PYROS reunion had been brewing for years. It was previously planned for Farrell's Las Vegas show "Kind Heaven" in 2019 before being scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Formed in 1992, PORNO FOR PYROS released its first self-titled debut album in 1993, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Original bassist Martyn LeNoble left the group in 1996, and Watt replaced him from 1996 through 1997. "Good God's Urge" followed in 1996 before PORNO FOR PYROS broke up in 1998.

Prior to the Lolla2020 livestream, PORNO FOR PYROS' last performance was at Farrell's 50th-birthday party in 2009.

Photo courtesy of Live Nation / @andiktaylor