POWERMAN 5000 Is 'In The Middle' Of Working On New Album: 'The Goal Is To Have It Done Quickly'

In a new interview with Australia's Metal-Roos, POWERMAN 5000 frontman Spider One was asked what he and his bandmates did to promote their latest album, "The Noble Rot", which came out at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in August 2020 via Cleopatra Records. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We didn't do anything. Like everybody else, we were stuck home and didn't get to play for almost two years, or about two years. So it was strange. But it's interesting. I don't know. There used to be a time when there were these things called album cycles — you put an album out; you tour on that album for a year or whatever; and you release the singles. And there was sort of this standard way you did business. I feel like those days, at least for us, are over. I'll find Spotify activity will go up when we're doing nothing sometimes, or it'll go down when a new record [has come out]. There seems to be no real logic to the way things function anymore. So the inactivity didn't really hurt us, I don't think, in any way. Maybe it even helped us a bit. There were a lot of bands that were trying to do stuff and maybe went out a bit too early and their tours didn't do well. We really waited it out until we felt like people were comfortable with going out again. And ever since, everything's been just super successful. So it worked out fine. But, yeah, the record was sort of… I think everybody kind of feels like they had a lot album in those couple of years."

Regarding whether there are any plans for POWERMAN 5000 to work on new music, Spider One said: "Yeah. We're in the middle of it now. I've got a bunch of songs written and sort of demoed out, I suppose you'd say. So the goal is to have that done quickly. That'll be priority once we get back from [our tour of] Australia [in January]. 'Cause we don't go back on the road until March. So probably in that window of February, [we'll] try to maybe get everything mixed and finished to have it released some time in 2023."

In May 2020, POWERMAN 5000 released its reimagining of the classic '80s new wave smash "We Got The Beat". "We Got The Beat" was originally made available in 1981 as part of THE GO-GO'S' multi-platinum debut album "Beauty And The Beat".

"Tonight The Stars Revolt!", POWERMAN 5000's second album, was released on July 20, 1999 by DreamWorks Records. It has sold over one million copies and achieved platinum status on the back of such hits as "Nobody's Real" and "When Worlds Collide". With cyberpunk imagery, catchy riffs, funky beats and rap rock vocals, POWERMAN 5000 bridged the gap between nu metal and industrial metal and packaged it up in a retro-science fiction B-movie aesthetic that separated them visually and musically from their peers.