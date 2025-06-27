POWERWOLF Announces Massive February/March 2026 European Tour With HAMMERFALL And WIND ROSE

Just weeks after announcing their new live release "Wildlive (Live At Olympiahalle)", POWERWOLF is once again sending fans into a frenzy by unveiling brand-new live dates for 2026. Coinciding with the album's arrival, the German heavy metal titans will bring their monumental production to the biggest arenas across Europe on the "Wake Up The Wicked Tour 2026", joined by none other than HAMMERFALL and WIND ROSE as special guests.

The tour kicks off on February 19 in Copenhagen and culminates in a historic moment: for the first time in their exceptional career, POWERWOLF will summon their holy heavy metal mass to the iconic Wembley Arena in London.

As part of their triumphant "Summer Of The Wicked" headline tour in 2025, POWERWOLF are currently storming some of the largest festival stages across the continent. Only months later, they will conquer the USA and Canada on a massive North American headline tour, featuring DRAGONFORCE as special guests. Throughout it all, their upcoming live masterpiece, "Wildlive (Live At Olympiahalle)", remains ever-present. The audiovisual spectacle will be released in a wide range of premium formats — including Blu-Ray, DVD, CD and vinyl, as well as deluxe boxset, earbook, mediabook, and multiple limited collectors' editions packed with exclusive bonus content.

Recorded during the breathtaking, sold-out show of the "Wolfsnächte Tour 2024" at Munich's legendary Olympiahalle, "Wildlive (Live At Olympiahalle)" is far more than just another live album — it is a grand, cinematic experience brimming with fire, emotion, and boundless creativity. It captures the magic, energy, and theatrical brilliance of POWERWOLF's biggest arena headline tour to date. From a fire-breathing church organ and thunderous pyrotechnics to dark, operetta-style storytelling and electrifying crowd interaction — this show is pure heavy metal theater at its finest, and an absolute must-have for every music lover.

POWERWOLF states: "We always knew that no words or short recap videos could truly capture what we experienced together during the 'Wolfsnächte 2024' tour. Every night was its own kind of magic — still, we wanted to find a way to hold on to those memories and share them in the most powerful way possible. That's why we decided to record the full, massive, sold-out show at the Olympiahalle in Munich — to preserve just a piece of what we all felt on this tour. 'Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle)' is more than a live release. It's a tribute and manifestation to the moments we've created together with our amazing fans."

POWERWOLF "Wake Up The Wicked Tour 2026" with HAMMERFALL and WIND ROSE:

Feb. 19 - DK - Copenhagen - K.B. Hallen

Feb. 20 - NO - Oslo - Unity Arena

Feb. 21 - SE - Stockholm - Hovet

Feb. 23 - FI - Helsinki - Ice Hall

Feb. 25 - SE - Gothenburg - Scandinavium

Feb. 27 - DE - Bremen - ÖVB Arena

Feb. 28 - DE - Düsseldorf - PSD Bank Dome

Mar. 01 - DE - Nuremberg - Arena Nürnberger Versicherung

Mar. 03 - DE - Leipzig - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Mar. 04 - DE - Ulm - Ratiopharm Arena

Mar. 05 - DE - Mannheim - SAP Arena

Mar. 07 - UK - London - OVO Wembley Arena

Photo credit: VD Pictures