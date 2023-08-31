  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

POWERWOLF Uses Augmented Reality During Performance At Germany's SUMMER BREEZE Festival

August 31, 2023

German metallers POWERWOLF recently set another milestone in their career, and live music as a whole, when they made history with the use of augmented reality at a live music festival in Europe during their August 18 headline set at the 2023 edition of the Summer Breeze festival in Dinkelsbühl, Germany. It was one of the biggest productions ever, during which POWERWOLF performed in front of tens of thousands of fans.

Together with ARTE Concert and the 0221 Mediaagentur, using technology used in video games, they created a monstrous wolf above the stage in real time during the set, visible by both fans on site, as well as devotees watching the livestream from all over the world. The wolf was visible four times during the set, during their hits "Incense & Iron", "Amen & Attack", "Beast Of Gévaudan" and "Resurrection By Erection".

The show at Summer Breeze was yet another demonstration of power by POWERWOLF, who currently reign as Germany's most actively successful artist right now. With the biggest pyro show of the festival, a mass of actors on stage, a huge fireworks display and a band in top form in front of the biggest crowd of the entire festival, the high priests of heavy metal have impressively underlined their status as the leading force in the genre.

POWERWOLF is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated and successful heavy metal bands of the last decade. Multiple No. 1 album chart entries, gold and platinum records, huge sold-out arena shows, as well as headline slots at the biggest festivals have paved their way.

The story of POWERWOLF, beginning in 2004, reads like a true fairytale, but is the result of the efforts of one of the most innovative and entertaining live bands on the heavy metal planet. POWERWOLF have secured a remarkable collection of gold and platinum awards, starting in 2015, when they reached gold status for the first time in the Czech Republic with their album "Blessed & Possessed". Additionally, both "Preachers Of The Night" (2013) and the subsequent masterpiece "The Sacrament Of Sin" (2018),as well as the groundbreaking streaming event "The Monumental Mass: A Cinematic Metal Event" (2022),entered the German album and DVD charts at No. 1 (a massive achievement for an audio-visual release). The thrilling DVD "The Metal Mass" (2016) also secured the No. 1 spot on the German DVD charts. Most recently, the latest studio album, "Call Of The Wild", entered the album charts at No. 2 (and staying for 16 weeks in the charts) while the hit single "Dancing With The Dead" went gold and platinum. The best-of album "Best Of The Blessed", released in 2020, also successfully entered the German charts at No. 2, while 2023's "Interludium", featuring six new studio songs and gems and rarities from the band's history, climbed to No. 3.

POWERWOLF is:

Attila Dorn - vocals
Falk Maria Schlegel - organ
Charles Greywolf - guitar
Matthew Greywolf - guitar
Roel van Helden - drums

Image courtesy of Napalm Records

Find more on Powerwolf
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).