PRIMUS Shares Music Video For 'The Ol' Grizz' From 'A Handful Of Nuggs' EP

PRIMUS has released the official Cage Claypool-directed music video for "The Ol' Grizz", a song from the band's "A Handful Of Nuggs" EP, which came out in May.

"The Ol' Grizz" is among the first new studio recordings to feature drummer John Hoffman. "The Ol' Grizz" finds Les Claypool, Larry LaLonde and Hoffman locking into the kind of twisted rhythmic chemistry that has long defined PRIMUS — shifting between high-speed bass runs, warped psychedelic textures, and explosive percussion with the band's unmistakable mix of technical precision and off-center groove.

"A Handful Of Nuggs" also features PRIMUS's cover of DIO's "Holy Diver", sung by Puddles Pity Party, alongside two recent fan favorites from the band's current era: "Little Lord Fentanyl" featuring Maynard James Keenan (TOOL) and "Duchess (And The Proverbial Mind Spread)", recorded live at the Mann Music Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Puddles Pity Party is the singing clown persona of Michael Geier.

Written by late metal icon Ronnie James Dio, "Holy Diver" served as the lead single and title track to his namesake band DIO's 1983 debut album.

"A Handful Of Nuggs" track listing:

01. The Ol' Grizz

02. Holy Diver (feat. Puddles Pity Party)

03. Little Lord Fentanyl (feat. Puscifer)

04. Duchess (And The Proverbial Mind Spread) (Live from the Mann Music Center, Philadelphia, PA)

Hoffman is a Shreveport native who joined the band in 2025 after beating out more than 6,100 applicants in a global audition process dubbed the "Interstellar Drum Derby". Hoffman's deep pocket, wild musical mind, and immediate chemistry with Claypool and LaLonde made him the clear choice.

Earlier this year, PRIMUS hit the road in the U.S. with the "Claypool Gold Tour", banding together three of bassist and bandleader Les Claypool's beloved outfits for an unprecedented collaborative outing. From May 20 to July 4, PRIMUS, THE CLAYPOOL LENNON DELIRIUM and LES CLAYPOOL'S FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE united for a 30-stop tour, promising a "mind-melting musical experience" and "fluid show featuring wildly different setlists and surprises."

Photo credit: David Miller