PRIMUS's LES CLAYPOOL Teams Up With Z2 COMICS For 'Frizzle Fry' Graphic Novel

A band truly unlike any other, PRIMUS is set to debut their illustrated fable, "Frizzle Fry: Phantoms Of Barrington Hall", via Z2, bringing the band's signature blend of satire and hallucinatory experimentation to life on every page. Written by Les Claypool, "Frizzle Fry" is an "Illustrated storybook for adults," that delves deeper into PRIMUS's warped mythology and surreal humor, presenting a tale allegedly based on the band's unbelievable experiences during their early years playing shows in Berkeley and the East Bay. Fans may think they know "Frizzle Fry" from the song and the album of the same name, but this visual narrative expands the band's universe beyond sound as it springs to psychedelic life on every page, capturing the off-kilter spirit fans have come to expect of PRIMUS as it blurs the lines between music, art, and storytelling in a way only PRIMUS can.

Discussing the roots and origins of the story, and how it impacted him, Les Claypool shares: "The thing about Barrington is… I've said this many times throughout the years and I've written a couple of songs about it… Barrington was like a living entity. It was like a living being. You walked in and you could feel it. That's why I tried to really emphasize the notion of this place having a pulse because it felt like a living entity."

Z2 editor-in-chief Rantz A. Hoseley described the experience of working on "Frizzle Fry" as being "a logical extension of an ill-advised youth spent tripping balls in the mural-covered walls of my art school's dormitory." He added with a laugh that "as a longtime fan of PRIMUS and someone who considers 'Frizzle Fry' to be one of the greatest albums of all time, getting to help bring Les's vision to life on the page was a pleasure and a constant source of unexpected delight."

The acidic illustrated novella will hit stores on October 10, with a standard edition and a slipcased deluxe edition available. For fans looking for a more exclusive collectible, the Z2 store will have a Platinum edition available to purchase which includes Les Claypool's signature bound into the book, a green-vinyl variant of PRIMUS's "Frizzle Fry" LP, three art prints, and three card set trading cards. This edition is limited to 500 units only, on a first-come-first-serve basis at Z2comics.com.

For more information on "Frizzle Fry: Phantoms Of Barrington Hall" and to preorder your copy, visit: www.z2comics.com/primus.

Formed in the late 1980s in the San Francisco Bay Area, PRIMUS quickly carved out a singular lane in rock music with their off-kilter rhythms, dark humor, and highly technical musicianship. Albums such as "Frizzle Fry", "Sailing The Seas Of Cheese" and "Pork Soda" produced enduring tracks like "Jerry Was a Race Car Driver", "Tommy The Cat" and "My Name Is Mud", cementing the band's reputation as fearless innovators. Celebrated for their boundary-pushing live performances and uncompromising artistic vision, PRIMUS continues to defy convention and influence generations of musicians while remaining entirely and proudly unlike anyone else.

Recently dubbed the "hottest brand in music" by Forbes, Z2 has quickly become the premier destination for authentic graphic novels and collectibles, created in partnership with top-tier artists, musicians, and pop-culture icons. Distributed globally via Simon & Schuster, multiple Eisner and Ringo-nominated Z2 has produced more than 75 unique graphic novel properties, collaborating with IRON MAIDEN, PANTERA, TYPE O NEGATIVE, MÖTLEY CRÜE, ANTHRAX, Ronnie James Dio, KING DIAMOND, Ivan Moody, BABYMETAL and ALTER BRIDGE, among others.