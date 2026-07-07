PRONG To Release New, Self-Titled Album In November

In their nearly four decades of domination, New York alternative metal legends PRONG have remained a respected force in the scene, gigging doggedly around the world — becoming mainstays at seminal festivals like Wacken Open Air, Alcatraz and Brutal Assault — and unleashing a steady stream of classic albums dominating TV, radio, and streaming throughout their tenure.

Today, they announce their incendiary Napalm Records debut and mission statement, "Prong", which will be unleashed unto the public on November 6. Honoring the band's legacy, this new album packs 11 galvanizing haymakers, encompassing elements of industrial, thrash, alternative rock, and, of course, New York hardcore.

PRONG frontman Tommy Victor comments: "This could be the best PRONG album to date. It's definitely the best-sounding PRONG album ever, with the incredible Andy Sneap mixing and mastering it! This record represents a new lease on life for PRONG with a new label, a fresh attitude with faster and heavier songs, bigger hooks and top-notch sound quality. That's why it's self-titled; it's a redefining episode for PRONG!"

Of the plethora of legends born from the primordial ooze bubbling at New York's most iconic punk club, CBGBs, there is only one PRONG. Forming during the venue's late 1980s renaissance period alongside hardcore legends like GORILLA BISCUITS, MADBALL, SICK OF IT ALL and BIOHAZARD, PRONG set themselves apart with melodic sensibility on formative records like "Beg To Differ" (1990) and "Cleansing" (1994),becoming mainstays on the iconic MTV's "Headbangers Ball". With their boundary pushing fusion of classic New York hardcore, infectious grooves, and industrial textures PRONG laid the foundation for numerous styles of post-hardcore like groove metal, industrial metal, and crossover thrash.

As the band's mission statement, "Prong" incorporates the well of styles their legacy is built on. Blistering thrash sections, open into lush choruses on opening anthem "The Banner", before somehow pushing the intensity even further on "New Commission". "The Uprising" reintroduces the band's industrial edge, weaponizing textured synths over a pulsating two-step, before "Uncertain Truth" flexes its melodic chops, offering a transcendently sweet hook. Immediately the band dropkicks listeners in the chest with the pummeling "Fear The Sun" inciting classic New York hardcore pit violence. Iconic vocalist and guitarist Tommy Victor's chops come out in full swing on "Proportionate Response", a smoldering incitement of retaliatory justice, before the blistering kicks of "Simulated Drowning" propel us forward. Album closer "Our Continuance" brings things to a cataclysmic close with its menacingly methodical pulse and pummeling discordant breakdowns, tied together with a lush chorus amplified with swelling synth textures.

With Andy Sneap at Backstage Studios for mixing and mastering, the album sounds crisp and punchy, Victor's biting lyrics confrontational and infiltrating, driving listeners to contemplate complex matters like the validity of truth, self inhibitors, and altruism. Dynamically bold, ideologically driven, and melodically infectious, "Prong" honors their legacy, reminding us why the band has had such a successful longevity.

"Prong" track listing:

01. The Banner

02. New Commission

03. The Uprising

04. Uncertain Truth

05. Fear The Sun

06. Commonsense Resolution

07. Doomed World

08. Proportionate Response

09. Transgression

10. Simulated Drowning

11. Our Continuance

12. Out Of Body (bonus track)

13. Cruel Summer (bonus track)

The album will come in a myriad of formats, including a Black LP, Inkspot Cristallo/Red LP, White Label LP, digital album and a CD which will come with two bonus tracks, "Out Of Body" and "Cruel Summer", the latter of which a cover of the BANANARAMA classic. Additionally there will be two cap bundles — one for the CD and one for the LP.

"Prong Uprising" 2026 European tour dates:

Nov. 13 - Rheine, DE - Level

Nov. 14 - Eindhoven, NL - Helldorado

Nov. 15 - Kortrijk, BE - DVG Club

Nov. 16 - Hannover, DE - Musikzentrum

Nov. 17 - Essen, DE - Turock

Nov. 18 - Herford, DE - Kulturwerk

Nov. 19 - Copenhagen, DK - Hotel Cecil

Nov. 20 - Aarhus, DK - VoxHall

Nov. 22 - Athens, GR - Gazarte

PRONG released a new live album, "Live And Uncleansed", on March 6 via SPV/Steamhammer. Recorded over seven nights in July and August 2025, the LP saw Victor and bandmates Christopher Dean (bass) and Tyler Joseph (drums) deliver eleven powerful live songs (plus three live bonus tracks),all pure and unadulterated, authentic and honest.

PRONG's new partnership with Napalm Records was announced in June 2025. It came on the heels of the band's European headline tour celebrating 31 years of their aforementioned 1994 album "Cleansing".

PRONG's latest album, "State Of Emergency", came out in October 2023 via Steamhammer/SPV. The LP was helmed by producer Steve Evetts (SEPULTURA, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) and included a cover of "Working Man", originally written and recorded by the legendary RUSH.

PRONG is:

Tommy Victor - Guitars, Vocals

Tyler Joseph - Drums

Christopher Dean - Bass

Photo credit: Rudy DeDonker