PUDDLE OF MUDD's WES SCANTLIN Arrested Again

According to RadarOnline.com, PUDDLE OF MUDD singer Wesley "Wes" Scantlin was arrested on Monday (February 20) after he allegedly showed up at an old home he lost to foreclosure.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Inmate Information Center shows that the 50-year-old musician was arrested in Hollywood at around 11:00 a.m. and taken to jail on a misdemeanor trespassing charge.

Although Wes was initially held on a $1,000 bond, he was released on his own recognizance at 2:26 p.m.

According to RadarOnline.com, the arrest came after a woman on TikTok claimed "a famous rock singer" showed up to her Hollywood Hills home and refused to leave. In the video she posted to the platform, she said that the man "camped outside" and threatened her maid and was eventually arrested because he had "an active order against him." The video allegedly shows the man outside the home Scantlin purchased in 2005 for $1.7 million. After Scantlin lost the estate to foreclosure a decade later, he was charged with vandalism and trespassing after breaking into the property. In that January 2016 incident, Scantlin allegedly attempted to get in through a window, and when that failed, he later called a locksmith to change the locks. At the time, Scantlin also ripped an alarm system out of a wall, and caused other damage to a garage door and plumbing. The damage to the home totaled nearly $7,000.

Scantlin's latest arrest comes a little over a year after he made headlines when he walked offstage midconcert at the EPIC Event Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin after complaining about the venue's lights.

Wes had almost non-stop problems with the law, alcohol, finances and other issues, before claiming to have gotten sober in 2017. Scantlin said that he ended up going back to rehab and receiving treatment "because there's really nowhere else to go." He also credited his family and fans for giving him the strength to try to get better.

Scantlin was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in September 2017 after he attempted to board a plane with a BB gun. He pleaded no contest and was banned from LAX unless it involved traveling for work.

Prior to that, Scantlin was arrested in December 2015 for possession of a controlled substance and had several previous busts that same year for driving under the influence.

Additionally, he was arrested at a Denver airport in 2015 for taking a joyride on a baggage carousel and taken into custody as far back as 2012 for an altercation with a flight attendant.

He also ended a number of PUDDLE OF MUDD shows in 2016 early with various meltdowns, including one in which he accused a fan of stealing his house

PUDDLE OF MUDD was formed in 1991 in Kansas City by Scantlin, the only original member still with the band. The group into the mainstream with 2001's "Come Clean", which yielded three hits — "Control", "Blurry" and "She Hates Me".

PUDDLE OF MUDD's latest album, "Welcome To Galvania", was released in 2019 via Pavement Entertainment.