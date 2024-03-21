PUSCIFER, A PERFECT CIRCLE And PRIMUS Announce 'Sessanta E.P.P.P.'

As the April 2 launch of the "Sessanta" tour inches closer, PUSCIFER, A PERFECT CIRCLE and PRIMUS have announced the "Sessanta E.P.P.P." (March 29, Puscifer Entertainment),a three-song release featuring one new song from each of the bands with all three tracks co-written by Maynard James Keenan.

The EP, which will be performed live on the upcoming dates, is available digitally and on vinyl, with pre-orders available now via Sessantalive.com. The webstore exclusive vinyl variant is on glow-in-the-dark vinyl with red and yellow swirls with the b-side featuring an etching of the "Sessanta" mascot, Cerbero. The signed, tour-exclusive variant is limited to 75 copies per night and features the three tracks on the a-side along with instrumental versions of the trio of songs on the B-side. A different color variant will be exclusive to each show and showcased daily on the bands' socials.

"Sessanta" is a resurrection, and expansion, of the 2014 Los Angeles event "Cinquanta", which was originally a one-time-only celebration. Much like that fabled evening, which commemorated Keenan's landmark 50th birthday, "Sessanta" celebrates the PUSCIFER and A PERFECT CIRCLE frontman as he turns 60.

The tour's unique format sees the musicians from the trio of bands joining each other's performances throughout the concert. While each group will have their own distinctive set, the players will continually transform as the night unfolds.

"It took some massaging, and some long days in rehearsal, but we managed to seamlessly pull off this three-song rotation at 'Cinquanta', my 50th-birthday shows, at The Greek Theatre in 2014," Keenan said of the dates that also sees A PERFECT CIRCLE's first live performances since 2018. "Bands aren't used to simultaneously sharing the stage with other bands, but if anyone can do it, it's PRIMUS, A PERFECT CIRCLE and PUSCIFER."

"Sessanta E.P.P.P." track listing:

01. A PERFECT CIRCLE - "Kindred"

02. PUSCIFER - "No Angel"

03. PRIMUS - "Pablo's Hippos"