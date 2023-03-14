QUEEN's BRIAN MAY Knighted By KING CHARLES At Buckingham Palace

Brian May was officially knighted by King Charles earlier today (Tuesday, March 14).

The 74-year-old King made the legendary QUEEN guitarist a Knight Bachelor during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London. May was awarded the honor for his services to music and charity.

"No words," May wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of him smiling as King Charles placed a sword on his shoulder.

The 75-year-old guitarist, who famously played "God Save The Queen" on the roof of Buckingham Palace during the Golden Jubilee, before performing again at the Platinum Jubilee two decades later, was one of 1,100 individuals recognized in the King's 2023 New Year Honours List, an annual tradition celebrating the achievements and service of exceptional individuals from across the United Kingdom.

May told Sky News he's "pretty happy" his royal journey will "end up with a sword on my shoulder".

He described the knighthood as a "kind of challenge", saying: "I think that's the way I regard it, to do good in the world and do better than I've done before."

The musician, astrophysicist and animal welfare advocate said of all his achievements, he was "probably most proud of the tiny things that we have achieved for animals. It's an ongoing thing, and I'm hoping the knighthood will help."

May was previously appointed a CBE in 2005, while QUEEN drummer Roger Taylor was made an OBE in the 2020 New Year Honours.

Brian told BBC News: "This is a kind of license, a kind of commission to carry on doing what I'm doing, and it gives me a bit more power to my elbow. So I'm very happy about that."

Becoming a knight or a dame is one of the highest-ranking awards in the British honours system. Both of these ranks entitle their members to use the title of Sir for men and Dame for women before their forename. This honor is awarded to those who have made major contributions to any activity, usually at a national level. Knighthoods and damehoods are traditionally presented with a touch of a sword by the King.

Other musicians who have been awarded the prestigious honor include Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Ringo Starr, Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Elton John, Sir Rod Stewart and Sir Tom Jones.