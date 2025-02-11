QUEEN's 'Crazy Little Thing Called Love' Surpasses One Billion Streams On SPOTIFY

QUEEN's classic track "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" has surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.

In celebration of the milestone, QUEEN took to social media to share the following message: "QUEEN's 'Crazy Little Thing Called Love' has hit 1 BILLION streams on @Spotify !

"Thank you for listening".

Written by QUEEN singer Freddie Mercury in 1979, "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" originally appeared on QUEEN's 1980 album "The Game". The also appeared on the band's compilation album "Greatest Hits" in 1981.

"Crazy Little Thing Called Love" peaked at No. 2 on the U.K. Singles chart in 1979 and became the group's first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. in 1980, remaining there for four consecutive weeks. It topped the Australian ARIA chart for seven weeks.

QUEEN's biggest hit ever is "Bohemian Rhapsody", which has notched up over 2.6 billion plays on Spotify and 1.8 billion views on YouTube.

As of June 2024, QUEEN was the 43rd most-streamed act on Spotify, up from 49th place a year earlier and 44th place two years earlier. The band had 52.61 million monthly listeners, up from 48.45 million listeners a year earlier, and 40.3 million two years earlier.

In the U.K., the first volume of QUEEN's "Greatest Hits" is the most popular album of all time, with sales in excess of seven million copies. It was even the 20th-biggest seller of 2023, beating new releases by Ed Sheeran and THE ROLLING STONES.