QUEENSRŸCHE Announces Fall 2024 U.S. Leg Of 'The Origins' Tour

QUEENSRŸCHE has announced the fall 2024 U.S. leg of "The Origins Tour".

The band said in a social media post: "NEW U.S. FALL TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT - THE ORIGINS TOUR CONTINUED... !! We are excited to announce our new fall tour where we will once again be performing the EP and 'The Warning' in their entirety! Joining us on most dates will be our special guest @jaredjamesnichols".

A local presale starts on Thursday, July 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Oct. 09 - The Hall - Spartanburg, SC

Oct. 10 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

Oct. 12 - The National - Richmond, VA

Oct. 13 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

Oct. 16 - The Queen - Wilmington, DE

Oct. 17 - Pasquerilla Convention Center - Johnstown, PA

Oct. 19 - Event Center at Hollywood Casino - Charles Town, WV*

Oct. 20 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

Oct. 22 - Grewal Hall - Lansing, MI

Oct. 23 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

Oct. 25 - Myth Live - Maplewood, MN

Oct. 26 - Military Heritage Alliance - Sioux Falls, SD

Oct. 28 - Pub Station - Billings, MT

Oct. 29 - The Wilma - Missoula, MT

Oct. 31 - Tulalip Resort Casino - Tulalip, WA*

Nov. 01 - Little Creek Casino - Shleton, WA*

Nov. 02 - Clearwater Casino - Lewiston, ID*

Nov. 03 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

Nov. 06 - Celebrity Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

Nov. 08 - Tannahill's - Fort Worth, TX

Nov. 09 - Jakes Backroom - Lubbock, TX

Nov. 10 - Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

Nov. 12 - House of Blues - New Orleans, LA

Nov. 13 - The Hall - Little Rock, AR

Nov. 15 - Soul Kitchen - Mobile, AL

Nov. 16 - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL

*No Jared James Nichols

Although QUEENSRŸCHE would score multi-platinum albums and hit singles over their career, their fans have developed an undeniable love for the group's early releases, the 1983 EP and 1984's "The Warning" album, when they helped trailblaze a style of rock that combined elements of metal and prog. And for the first time ever, QUEENSRŸCHE is performing both classic releases in their entirety as part of "The Origins Tour".

When the U.S. leg of "The Origins Tour" was first announced, singer Todd La Torre said in a statement: "We are thrilled to bring to you 'The Origins Tour'. This will be the first time in QUEENSRŸCHE's history that the EP and 'The Warning' will be performed live in their entirety."

He added: "Join us for this unique and very special experience, as we celebrate the origins of QUEENSRŸCHE. Take hold!"

Early last year, QUEENSRŸCHE completed its 2023 U.S. headlining tour with support from former MEGADETH guitarist Marty Friedman and TRAUMA. On that tour, QUEENSRŸCHE's 18-song set included no less than five songs from the band's sixteenth studio album, "Digital Noise Alliance", which came out in October 2022 via Century Media. The record was once again helmed by Chris "Zeuss" Harris, who previously worked with QUEENSRŸCHE on 2015's "Condition Hüman" and 2019's "The Verdict" LPs.

Stone, who rejoined QUEENSRŸCHE in 2021, contributed guitar solos to the band's latest studio album.

Since late May 2021, Stone has been handling second-guitar duties in QUEENSRŸCHE, which announced in July 2021 that longtime guitarist Parker Lundgren was exiting the group to focus on "other business ventures."

Stone originally joined QUEENSRŸCHE for the 2003 album "Tribe" and stayed with the band for six years before leaving the group.

For the past seven years, drummer Casey Grillo has been filling in for original QUEENSRŸCHE drummer Scott Rockenfield, who stepped away from the band's touring activities in early 2017 to spend time with his young son.

In October 2021, Rockenfield filed a lawsuit against guitarist Michael Wilton and bassist Eddie Jackson, alleging, among other things, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and wrongful discharge. A few months later, Wilton and Jackson filed a countersuit against Rockenfield, accusing him of abandoning his position as a member of the band and misappropriating the group's assets to his own personal benefit. That dispute has since been settled out of court.