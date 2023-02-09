QUEENSRŸCHE Singer And Longtime Cigarette Smoker TODD LA TORRE Hasn't Had A Cigarette In 'Over One Month'

QUEENSRŸCHE singer Todd La Torre, who has been a cigarette smoker for three decades, says that he hasn't had a cigarette in more than 30 days.

The 48-year-old musician, who lives in St. Petersburg, Florida, opened up about his attempt to kick his habit in a tweet on Sunday (February 5). He wrote: "Haven't had a cigarette in over one month. I have been a smoker for 30 years. Yes, I have my nicotine, but no smoke and no tar. I got this. I think I've got this. I got this lol #onedayatatime"

When one of La Torre's Twitter followers revealed that he also recently switched to vaping, Todd said: "I have read a lot of research on vaping. It is absolutely 95 percent safer. It isn't even classified as a group 1 carcinogen, like alcohol is. It is 100 percent, but it is way better. No smoke. No tar. Long ago, va[p]es had vitamin E acetate, problematic. Not anymore."

After another Twitter user said that none other than JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford gave him encouragement in his battle with nicotine addiction, La Torre wrote: "Halford smoked for years, and [Ronnie James] Dio smoked too. Many singers smoke you wouldn't think do. It had been my only vice. Never been drunk in my life. Never smoked weed or done anything else."

Todd also claimed that "smoking never bothered me holding notes" and added that "everyone is different."

When another Twitter pointed out that "smoking is the leading cause of heart disease", Todd wrote: "I hear ya. I know the damage is done, I can only hope I don't die of lung cancer, heart disease, or stroke from 30 years of smoking. That's addiction for ya."

Another Twitter user asked Todd for advice on how to quit smoking, saying that they "don't want to vape and don't want pills." La Torre replied: "Cold turkey is brutal. I did it in 2006 for 2 years. Family illness/stress and I started again then. Patches or gum work, but vaping (especially disposable ones) I see no real issue tbh. It's progress."

Before he quit smoking, La Torre discussed his habit during an August 2022 appearance on the "Talk Louder" podcast, hosted by veteran music journalist "Metal Dave" Glessner and lifelong hard rock/metal vocalist Jason McMaster (DANGEROUS TOYS). Speaking about how the fact that he was a longtime cigarette smoker had — or had not — affected his singing voice, he said: "Dio smoked forever. [Luciano] Pavarotti [one of the legendary Three Tenors and widely regarded as one of the greatest singers of the 20th century] smoked forever. Granted, I think he died of lung cancer [laughs], but he sang like a fucking bird.

"Look, there's a great singer named Fabio Lione; he's an Italian guy," Todd continued. "And he's kind of that power metal, melodic singing. I mean, that guy smokes like a chimney. He's probably my age or in the same ballpark or older.

"I remember when I joined CRIMSON GLORY, some friends were saying, 'You should go to this singing coach. He taught Midnight [late CRIMSON GLORY singer]. Or Midnight took lessons from him. And so did…', blah blah blah. And I just went for an evaluation: What am I doing right? What am I doing wrong?" Todd recalled. "I don't know what I'm doing; I'm just doing whatever I do. He said, 'You know how many people come to me like you?' And I said, 'Probably a lot.' He goes, 'Very few.' He goes, 'You have amazing technique. You have…' blah blah blah blah blah. 'But now we're gonna go… I wanna find your weaknesses. Let's try to build those up.'

"People go, 'Do you warm up? Do you do this?' Ninety percent of the time, I literally — if I'm just being honest — I'll have a coffee and I'll smoke and the pre-roll is rolling and I'll go [have a final puff of the cigarette]. Then I walk out and I sing. And I've done that forever.

"[The voice coach] said… I said, 'Look, I'm a smoker.' He's, like, 'I'll give you my honest opinion on this. I've been a professional voice coach for…' blah blah blah. He goes, 'Look, it's unhealthy. I'm not gonna sit here and tell you it's healthy. It's not. It's bad for your health.' He goes, 'As far as singing, in my opinion, [after] doing this for 40 years, I don't think that it will ruin your singing voice at all. I think that, number one, everyone is different. But he said it's all conditioning.

"It's funny 'cause there are people that will smoke weed but don't smoke cigarettes," La Torre added. "And they'll be, like, 'Smoking cigarettes is bad for you.' They don't consider themselves smokers 'cause they're smoking weed. I'm, like, 'Listen, you're inhaling smoke, which is an irritant and it will dry you out. And you're still sucking that stuff down.'

"You hydrate from the inside out, so when you pass water down your voice, yeah, it might be a little soothing but you're not necessarily hydrating the vocal folds in the way that your body will be hydrated through consuming water and that going to the tissues and muscles and things like that. So it's a conception that people think, 'Oh, if I just drink something, the liquid passing down my throat is gonna somehow make my vocal cords all good.' So I drink water throughout the day. I don't drink — I've never been drunk in my life; I've never smoked weed in my life; I've never done any drugs other than nicotine, which I'll admit it. I quit for two years. Many years ago, there was an illness in the family, and then, out of the stress, I started again. It was a very serious illness that was happening in my family. But for those two years that I quit, and I was still singing like I do, I never sang better. It didn't change my voice at all; I wasn't singing higher because of it. It was the exact same.

"People will sit there and say, 'Oh, he didn't hit that note. The smokes are not working out for him.' But then the next night I'll go out and crush it," La Torre said. "And I smoked a pack since then. And so what are they gonna say then? It's, like, never mind I'm talking; I'm in a tour bus with recirculating air; there's people getting sick all around you; I just performed 17 QUEENSRŸCHE songs in a row, which is — let's be honest — it's not easy stuff for people to sing, so it's a very vocally demanding thing.

"I'm not trying to defend smoking, but it's a very fair comment that, 'Hey, it's probably not doing you any favors.' I agree with that — it's not."

Philip Anselmo (PANTERA),Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT) and Udo Dirkschneider (ACCEPT) are among the other hard rock and heavy metal singers who have admitted to smoking cigarettes in the past.

In a 2009 interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Halford said that he "quit smoking" a long time ago in order to better take care of his voice.

Back in 2014, former IRON MAIDEN singer Paul Di'Anno insisted his voice was in better condition than Halford's even though he was still drinking and smoking. "I'm hitting notes Rob Halford can't hit anymore," Paul said at the time. "And the reason is I don't fuss over it. Some people go, 'I've got a slight cough; let's cancel the whole show. If you look at my touring schedule, it's brutal. Normally I do this five, six, seven days a week. I still smoke, I still drink — I still have it, mate."

In a 2013 interview with Myglobalmind, PRETTY MAIDS singer Ronnie Atkins, who is now battling stage four cancer, joked that the secret to keeping his voice in shape was "20 cigarettes a day and little drink now and then."

Pop superstar Lady Gaga admitted in a 2020 interview that she used to smoke "40 cigarettes all day long" before finally quitting.

According to Tobacco Free Life, "the effects of smoking on your vocal folds are almost entirely negative. You might be able to get a raspy quality in your singing you wouldn't be able to achieve otherwise, but you'll [experience an] impact on your range, the control you have over your voice and your stamina as a performer."

In a December 2021 interview with Sally Steele of Vegas Rocks! Magazine, original QUEENSRŸCHE singer Geoff Tate was asked if he ever drank or smoked in the earlier years of his career. "[I did] everything," he responded. "[But] I didn't make it a habit. I like to drink; that's no secret. I'm a drinker, absolutely. I don't think those things are going to necessarily keep you from singing, as long as you keep things in moderation and exercise… You've gotta keep things in check. Smoking definitely is not a good thing, though. I [smoked cigarettes] when I was a kid — when I was young. [But] I had to [stop]."

