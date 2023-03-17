QUEENSRŸCHE's TODD LA TORRE Says He Is Feeling 'Much Better' After Three Canceled Shows On U.S. Tour

QUEENSRŸCHE singer Todd La Torre says that he is feeling "much better", less than a week after three of the band's concerts were canceled because he was too ill to perform.

QUEENSRŸCHE's shows in Houston, Texas (March 10); Dallas, Texas (March 11); and Midland, Texas (March 12) were scrapped after singer La Torre "lost his voice", according to promoter DIN Productions and radio station Rock 95.1.

QUEENSRŸCHE's 2023 U.S. tour resumed on Tuesday (March 14) in Tempe, Arizona and is scheduled to run through April 16 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Direct support on the "Digital Noise Alliance" trek is coming from former MEGADETH guitarist Marty Friedman, with TRAUMA opening each show.

Earlier today (Friday, March 17),La Torre took to his social media to write: "For those inquiring, I am feeling MUCH better than I was in the last 5 or 6 days. The nausea/vomiting is finally gone, and I am able to sing again. All of the tour dates are a go so come on out.

"The voice as you know is a fickle thing. Your body is the instrument. A demanding vocal style, different climates everyday, etc. Sometimes it is just out of your control.

"**And for those that don't know, I quit smoking Jan 1st and haven't touched one since.

"I was able to have a larygoscopy in Arizona by a leading physician that has also worked with many of the world's most renowned vocalists to look at my vocal chords. While there was obvious inflammation from use and also reflux, I had no nodules/nodes, no evidence of varices, or hemorrhages. That was great news because it meant that I had no evidence that would suggest a serious risk to continue singing now, nor did the scope implicate real damage. I am treating the inflammation appropriately under medical direction. I/We needed a professional assessment and clarity to ensure that my voice will be fine for the long term. It's all good!!!

"While I don't always divulge personal things, I did want to share with you what happened and how I am due to the influx of inquiries to me.

"I apologize to those of you for what will be Texas makeup shows. We will be back in full force I assure you.

"I am only human, and I think often times people expect you to be a robot and always ON. In 10 years we have only cancelled 2 times due to being ill. Not a bad track record if you ask me, as I'm sure many of you have had to call in sick for truly being ill. It happens.

"Thank you for your understanding and support, and always know that I am giving you my best performance possible that day.

"Thank you for supporting this tour as well with TRAUMA and Marty Friedman on board! Not only are they amazing musicians, but they are equally or even more amazing as people. We are all having a blast with you!

"Lastly, thank you for the sold out show last night in Sacramento and the previously performed shows on the tour thus far.

"See you tonight in El Cajon at the Sycuan Casino.

"Onward and upward.

"Respectfully, Todd".

In a 2012 interview with Mayhem Magazine, Todd said that he had "never had any formal training or taken a single lesson — not one. It was actually right before my debut show with CRIMSON GLORY in Marietta, Georgia that I was able to find a very well-respected vocal coach in the area and I really wanted more of an evaluation," he explained. "I was told from him, 'Do you know how many people that come to me and sing like you do? Hardly any, very few. Whatever you have done to teach yourself, don't stop.' I try to find my own way to sing any QUEENSRŸCHE song and not strain my throat, but make it sound effortless. There's always room for improvement."

La Torre was the lead singer for CRIMSON GLORY from late 2010 until resigned from the band in early 2013. In 2012, Todd became a household name in the metal world when he officially became the new lead vocalist of QUEENSRŸCHE. The band immediately began touring globally and started writing new material for the self-titled 2013 album "Queensrÿche". To date, QUEENSRŸCHE has released four studio albums with La Torre: "Queensrÿche", "Condition Hüman" (2015),"The Verdict" (2019) and "Digital Noise Alliance" (2022).