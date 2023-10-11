RAMMSTEIN Announces 2024 European Stadium Tour

German industrial metallers RAMMSTEIN will embark on a European stadium tour in May 2024.

The general pre-sale for all dates starts on Wednesday, October 18 at 11:00 a.m. CEST.

LIFAD members will get access to an exclusive ticket pre-sale in advance, starting Monday, October 16 at 11:00 a.m. CEST until Tuesday, October 17 at 11:00 a.m. CEST.

Tour dates:

May 11 - Czech Republic, Prague, Airport Letňany

May 15 - Germany, Dresden, Rinne

May 16 - Germany, Dresden, Rinne

May 24 - Serbia, Belgrade, Ušće Park

May 30 - Greece, Athens, [to be announced soon]

Jun. 05 - Spain, San Sebastián, Estadio Anoeta

Jun. 08 - France, Marseille, Orange Vélodrome

Jun. 11 - Spain, Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic

Jun. 15 - France, Lyon, Groupama Stadium

Jun. 18 - Netherlands, Nijmegen, Goffertpark

Jun. 23 - Ireland, Dublin, RDS Arena

Jun. 27 - Belgium, Ostend, Park Nieuwe Koers

Jul. 05 - Denmark, Copenhagen, Valbyparken

Jul. 17 - Austria, Klagenfurt, Wörthersee Stadion

Jul. 18 - Austria, Klagenfurt, Wörthersee Stadion

Jul. 21 - Italy, Reggio Emilia, RCF Arena (Campovolo)

Jul. 26 - Germany, Gelsenkirchen, Veltins-Arena

Jul. 27 - Germany, Gelsenkirchen, Veltins-Arena

When RAMMSTEIN's 2023 European tour was announced last year, promoter MCT said the band sold over a million tickets in mere hours.

RAMMSTEIN released a special "anniversary edition" of its second album, "Sehnsucht", in June. The iconic 1997 LP was made available for the first time in remastered HD sound. In addition to the singles "Du Hast" and "Engel", the album exclusively includes a new mix version of the track "Spiel Mit Mir". The elaborately reworked packaging was designed by the original artwork designer Dirk Rudolph. The CD comes in a Blu-ray-sized eight-panel digipak with a 40-page booklet and an embossed silver foil slipcase. The 40-page booklet features numerous unpublished and re-edited portrait photographs by artist Gottfried Helnwein.

RAMMSTEIN's latest album, "Zeit", arrived in April 2022.

Till Lindemann (vocals),Paul Landers (guitar),Richard Z. Kruspe (guitar),Flake (keyboards),Oliver Riedel (bass) and Christoph Schneider (drums) spent two years working on the eleven songs on the LP. They were once again assisted by Berlin producer Olsen Involtini. "Zeit" was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France.

Bryan Adams managed to get a special scoop for the cover of the new album. The Canadian musician and photographer took the shot of RAMMSTEIN on the steps of the Trudelturm in Berlin Adlershof, an imposing monument to aerial research in the city's Aerodynamic Park.

Over the course of a career spanning almost 30 years, RAMMSTEIN has sold more than 20 million albums around the world and played countless spectacular, groundbreaking tours. When the band's sold-out stadium tour had to be postponed due to the pandemic, RAMMSTEIN used the time to work on their new album.

One of the most revered metal groups of all time, RAMMSTEIN is renowned for its electrifying live shows often involving spectacular pyrotechnics.