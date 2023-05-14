RAMMSTEIN Releases New 'Spiel Mit Mir' Mix And Presents Iconic 'Du Hast' Video For First Time In 4K

On Friday (May 12),an impressive new mix of one of the most famous and controversial RAMMSTEIN songs ever was released digitally: "Spiel Mit Mir (2023 Mix)" from the 1997 RAMMSTEIN masterpiece "Sehnsucht" is also part of the remastered "Sehnsucht Anniversary Edition" as a bonus track, which will be released on June 9.

On May 17, the new mix will also be released on a limited-edition white seven-inch vinyl with "Du Hast", one of the band's most popular singles, available for pre-order. The pre-order launch is accompanied by a remastered 4K hi-res version of the groundbreaking video for "Du Hast".

With over 500 million views, the clip, released on July 18, 1997, is still one of the most popular RAMMSTEIN videos ever. Even more spectacular that this iconic masterpiece is available to watch remastered as a 4K hi-res version. The original film rolls were used for the remastering process of the video.

With their second album "Sehnsucht", released in August 1997, RAMMSTEIN achieved their international breakthrough. Not least due to "Du Hast", with which the band reached the Top 20 in the USA and even the Top 2 of the charts in Canada. To this day, "Spiel Mit Mir", "Du Hast" and many other "Sehnsucht" songs are still an essential part of RAMMSTEIN's live shows.

"Sehnsucht" will be made available for the first time in remastered HD sound. The elaborately reworked packaging was designed by the original artwork designer Dirk Rudolph. The CD comes in a Blu-ray-sized eight-panel digipak with a 40-page booklet and an embossed silver foil slipcase. The 40-page booklet features numerous unpublished and re-edited portrait photographs by artist Gottfried Helnwein.

Following the release of their debut album "Herzeleid" ("Heartbreak") as a "limited anniversary edition", it is time to revisit "Sehnsucht" ("Longing"),originally released in August 1997, effectively announced the arrival of the six onto the global stage. "Sehnsucht" peaked at No. 1 on the German and Austrian charts, also going Top 50 in the U.S. (it stands as the only fully German album to be certified platinum Stateside).

26 years and a new century on, it's clear that "Sehnsucht" — another 11-tracker like "Herzeleid" — indeed like all of the studio outings has lost none of its initial power. From opener, "Sehnsucht" itself, to the aforementioned "Du Hast" or the follow-up "Engel", through to closing number "Küss Mich (Fellfrosch)" ("Kiss Me (Fur Frog))", RAMMSTEIN's sophomore release sees the founding members spectacularly hitting their stride, making greater use of electronics and samples, as well as the melodic side of Till Lindemann's considerable vocal range.

That signature RAMMSTEIN sound has been given an added boost now — remastered in HD sound for the first time on CD for the "anniversary edition" of an album that can rightfully be termed "iconic". This 2023 version exclusively includes a new mix of the track "Spiel Mit Mir", and comes in a selection of exclusive, elaborately packaged formats: CD, MC, digital, plus a pair of double LPs, one black vinyl, the other white.

To millions heroes, to others villains, there's no question that "Sehnsucht" — the band's first official release in the U.S. — was the album that fully shaped who RAMMSTEIN were, what they sounded like and what they stood for. "Sehnsucht" underlined in red pen just how intriguing, and singular, they really were, and just where that collective mind was prepared to go, starting with the sleeve itself.

"Sehnsucht" anniversary edition track listing:

01. Sehnsucht

02. Engel

03. Tier

04. Bestrafe Mich

05. Du Hast

06. Bück Dich

07. Spiel Mit Mir

08. Klavier

09. Alter Mann

10. Eifersucht

11. Küss Mich (Fellfrosch)

12. Spiel Mit Mir (2023 mix)