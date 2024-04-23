RAMMSTEIN's TILL LINDEMANN Announces First-Ever North American Solo Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

RAMMSTEIN frontman Till Lindemann will bring his solo project to North America for the first time. Renowned worldwide for his imagery-rich lyrics and explosive stage persona, Lindemann will be playing his latest music and captivating audiences across 14 cities. Support acts TWIN TEMPLE and AESTHETIC PERFECTION will be joining the tour, which kicks off September 17 in San Antonio and comes to a close in Los Angeles on October 14.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, April 24 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, April 25 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "ZUNGE" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local.

Till will also perform at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky on September 27.

Tour dates:

Sep. 17 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

Sep. 19 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

Sep. 23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Sep. 25 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sep. 27 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

Sep. 29 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 01 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

Oct. 02 - Toronto, ON - GCT Theatre

Oct. 05 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

Oct. 07 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Oct. 10 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

Oct. 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Rawhide Event Center

Oct. 14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Next month, Lindemann will join his RAMMSTEIN bandmates for on another European stadium tour. The trek will launch on May 5 at Airport Letňany in Prague, Czech Republic and wrap up with two performances at Veltins-Arena in Germany, Gelsenkirchen on July 26 and July 27.

In 2022, RAMMSTEIN and European promoter MCT Agentur obtained an injunction against secondary ticketing platform Viagogo, banning the resale site from reselling tickets for the band's 2023 European stadium tour.

Last August, Berlin public prosecutor's office dropped its investigation into accusations of sexual offenses by Lindemann, citing a lack of evidence. Lindemann always denied the allegations, with his lawyers calling them "without exception untrue".

RAMMSTEIN first stormed America in 1998, touring with a set based on their Grammy-nominated breakthrough second release, "Sehnsucht", featuring "Du Hast", the song prominently featured in David Lynch's film "Lost Highway".