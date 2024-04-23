  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

RAMMSTEIN's TILL LINDEMANN Announces First-Ever North American Solo Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

April 23, 2024

RAMMSTEIN frontman Till Lindemann will bring his solo project to North America for the first time. Renowned worldwide for his imagery-rich lyrics and explosive stage persona, Lindemann will be playing his latest music and captivating audiences across 14 cities. Support acts TWIN TEMPLE and AESTHETIC PERFECTION will be joining the tour, which kicks off September 17 in San Antonio and comes to a close in Los Angeles on October 14.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, April 24 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, April 25 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "ZUNGE" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local.

Till will also perform at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky on September 27.

Tour dates:

Sep. 17 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
Sep. 19 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
Sep. 23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
Sep. 25 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
Sep. 27 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
Sep. 29 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 01 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
Oct. 02 - Toronto, ON - GCT Theatre
Oct. 05 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live
Oct. 07 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
Oct. 10 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
Oct. 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Rawhide Event Center
Oct. 14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Next month, Lindemann will join his RAMMSTEIN bandmates for on another European stadium tour. The trek will launch on May 5 at Airport Letňany in Prague, Czech Republic and wrap up with two performances at Veltins-Arena in Germany, Gelsenkirchen on July 26 and July 27.

In 2022, RAMMSTEIN and European promoter MCT Agentur obtained an injunction against secondary ticketing platform Viagogo, banning the resale site from reselling tickets for the band's 2023 European stadium tour.

Last August, Berlin public prosecutor's office dropped its investigation into accusations of sexual offenses by Lindemann, citing a lack of evidence. Lindemann always denied the allegations, with his lawyers calling them "without exception untrue".

RAMMSTEIN first stormed America in 1998, touring with a set based on their Grammy-nominated breakthrough second release, "Sehnsucht", featuring "Du Hast", the song prominently featured in David Lynch's film "Lost Highway".

Find more on Rammstein
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).