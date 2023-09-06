RANCID Shares 'Live Forever' Music Video

Berkeley, California punk stalwarts RANCID have released the official music video for their new single "Live Forever". Over rapid-fire vocal chants and classic punk riffs, the black-and-white video captures unseen footage of RANCID during the band's massive European tour this past June, including headline shows and performances at Hellfest and beyond. The track is taken from RANCID's tenth studio album, "Tomorrow Never Comes", which came out on June 2 via Epitaph. The follow-up to 2017's "Trouble Maker" was produced by longtime collaborator, BAD RELIGION guitarist and Epitaph founder Brett Gurewitz.

At a whopping 850 million catalog streams to date, fans and critics alike seem to agree that RANCID's brand of high-impact, no-frills punk still flows abundantly in their blood, while easily translating to a modern audience. Now embarking on their tenth full-length effort, this is evident throughout "Tomorrow Never Comes". With its sixteen blistering tracks barely making the two-and-a-half-minute mark, the album boasts the same gritty, straight forward punk-with-a-purpose that the world just can't get enough of.

Throughout the last three decades, RANCID has remained fiercely independent, never losing their loyalty to their community or each other. Their music confronts political and social issues, while balancing personal tales of love, loss, and heartbreak with attitude. By carrying on the traditions and spirit of the original punk rock bands that came before, Rancid has become a legend and inspiration to punk bands that have come after.

Photo credit: Atiba Jefferson