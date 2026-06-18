RATT: 40th-Anniversary Edition Of 'Dancing Undercover' Due In July

BMG, in partnership with Rhino Entertainment, will release the 40th-anniversary edition of RATT's third studio album, "Dancing Undercover", on July 31, 2026. This limited-edition gatefold LP features reimagined cover artwork, and a zoetrope vinyl with moving images of the iconic band's logo and the members themselves, all housed in an opaque bag.

"Dancing Undercover" features the classic RATT lineup of Stephen Pearcy (vocals),Warren DeMartini (guitars),Robbin Crosby (guitars),Juan Croucier (bass/vocals) and Bobby Blotzer (drums).

Pearcy comments: "With 'Dancing Undercover', mostly Robbin and I, wanted to get back to a place between the RATT EP and '[Out Of The] Cellar' records. The other guys might think differently and maybe the cracks were starting to happen, but all of us were all over the songs. I like the record, and for a minute or so Robbin and I accomplished what we wanted to as best we could. That was to make a tougher album. We were so committed to doing shows at that time. It was finding time off for writing and pre-production."

Track listing:

Side A

01. Dance (Pearcy, Crosby, DeMartini, Hill)

02. One Good Lover (Crosby, Pearcy)

03. Drive Me Crazy (Pearcy, Crosby, DeMartini, Blotzer)

04. Slip Of The Lip (DeMartini, Pearcy, Croucier)

05. Body Talk (DeMartini, Pearcy, Croucier)

Side B

01. Looking For Love (Crosby, Pearcy, Croucier)

02. 7th Avenue (DeMartini, Pearcy, Croucier)

03. It Doesn't Matter (Croucier, Pearcy)

04. Take A Chance (DeMartini, Pearcy, Crosby, Croucier)

05. Enough Is Enough (DeMartini, Pearcy, Crosby, Croucier)

RATT exploded on to the national scene in 1984 with the release of "Out Of The Cellar". Featuring an undeniable hook and legendary music video, lead single "Round And Round" hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, while "Out Of The Cellar" reached No. 7 on the Billboard Top 200 and was certified triple platinum. Two more charting singles followed with "Back For More" and "Wanted Man". RATT started the tour as an opening act, but by the end of the tour had climbed to arena headliner.

RATT returned in 1985 with its second full-length album, "Invasion Of Your Privacy". Certified double platinum and also reaching No. 7 on the Billboard 200, "Invasion Of Your Privacy" also featured the classics "Lay It Down" (No. 40 on Billboard Hot 100) and "You're In Love".

"Dancing Undercover" followed in 1986 as RATT toured North America with a then-brand new Los Angeles band called POISON as the opening act. Lead single "Dance" hit the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned another music video hit with "Slip Of The Lip", while "Body Talk" was featured in a key scene in the Eddie Murphy film "The Golden Child". "Dancing Undercover" became RATT's third consecutive platinum album and reached No. 26 on the Billboard 200.

1988's "Reach For The Sky" saw RATT return to the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 album charts, peaking at No. 17. Driven by the bluesy hit and MTV favorite "Way Cool Jr.", "Reach For The Sky" was also certified platinum and became RATT's fourth album in a row to move well over a million copies. "I Want A Woman" was also a successful single and the video captured the excitement and energy of RATT live.

RATT released its last full-length record of the Atlantic era, "Detonator", in 1990. Music was changing, but "Detonator" was still a success, peaking at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 and going gold. It was the first RATT album to feature major outside songwriting contributions (Desmond Child, Diane Warren) and guests (Jon Bon Jovi, Michael Schenker). Lead single "Lovin' You's A Dirty Job" hit No. 18 on the rock chart while the power ballad "Giving Yourself Away" reached No. 39.

In 1991, they released the single "Nobody Rides For Free" from the hit film "Point Break", starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze.

In January 2021, Pearcy told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he was open to the idea of making a new RATT album with all the surviving members of the band's classic lineup.

RATT hasn't released any new music since 2010's "Infestation" LP.