RATT's JUAN CROUCIER To Relaunch His Solo Band This Fall: 'I Just Do It Because I Love Music'

In a brand new interview with Raul Amador of Bass Musician Magazine, RATT bassist Juan Croucier spoke about his current musical projects and what he plans to do moving forward. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I've had my own band and various incarnations of it for a very long time — probably in the neighborhood of 26 years plus. So now I'm in the planning stages to move my solo band forward. So we're starting to book dates. We're hoping to get some dates in the fall. And just moving on.

"You know, it's interesting because I have sort of seen both sides of the fence in real time. On the one hand, with a band like RATT, obviously it commands the brand, and our history of recording and whatnot commands a certain venue and a certain amount of people. And you've got your festivals and things like that. And then you've got your other band, in this case my solo band, which may not command quite the same audience and quite the same amount of people, but that's not why I do it. I do it because I love music. And if I can get out there and at least cover my expenses — put gas in the van and pay for the flights and hotel and whatnot — I'm good with that, because I love music. And when you have that passion, that love for music… It's great to make a living, and, of course, everybody needs to and wants to and should, but there's times that it goes beyond that; you're doing it for the love of music and to share something that you feel people will appreciate and enjoy and will make their lives or their time, if you will, a little better, give 'em a break from the trials and tribulations a life can throw at us.

"So, I know that there are musicians that sort of say, 'Well, look, if I can't tour on this level, I'd rather just stay home with my wife and kids.' And I understand that. But I try to find a balance, no matter where," Juan added.

"It's great RATT has done something that is very special, and the odds were totally against us always. And we were five young, determined guys that wouldn't take no for an answer. But things change, and times and trends just sort of evolve. So then you reach the point where you say, 'It'd be great if we could maintain this and sustain this.' But RATT's got a history that's 40-plus years. Imagine working with the people that you first started working with when you got your first job out of high school. A lot of people would go, 'Uh, yeah, no. Ain't gonna happen.' So it's not easy to maintain that. And in the end, what the common denominator is our love for music. So whether I go out with my solo band or I go out with a band like RATT, it doesn't really matter because the point is the music's the most important thing.

"So I'm planning on doing some shows here hopefully in the fall and continuing from there," Croucier explained. "I've got a great band. I've got two great guitar players — Toni Aleman is the lead guitar player; Mike Moore is the other guitar player, a fantastic guitar player. I've got Pete Holmes on drums, and, of course, I'm playing bass and singing. So we've been doing it and sort of stopped to give RATT some space to do its thing. But from this point on, I'm just gonna focus on things that are musically rewarding to me. So I intend on releasing a lot of new music that I've had in the pipeline.

"Oddly enough, I'm one of those guys that it's not writing the song that's difficult, it's not recording the song that's difficult — even though recording the song is difficult, okay? Yes. It's just finding the right timing in things. And as we evolve in life, there are other things that require our attention. So when you are young men and you've got nothing but time, it's easy to have a lot of output and just sort of that becomes your baby. But when you actually have a family and things that require your attention, time management is really important.

"So, my intention was to have my solo band playing over a year ago. However, because of what happened with COVID and a lot of people ramping up and getting back out on tour, I wasn't able to get the dates that I was expecting to get. So at this point, I'm just picking up the pieces and moving forward.

"Again, I just do it because I love music. It's one of those things where once it's in your blood, that's it."

RATT — featuring Croucier, singer Stephen Pearcy and guitarist Warren DeMartini — played a number of shows in 2017 after reforming a year earlier in the midst of a highly publicized legal battle with drummer Bobby Blotzer over the rights to the RATT name. They were joined at the gigs by guitarist Carlos Cavazo, who played on 2010's "Infestation" album, and drummer Jimmy DeGrasso, who previously played with Y&T, WHITE LION and MEGADETH, among others.

RATT hasn't released any new music since "Infestation".

In an August 2022 interview with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", Pearcy spoke about his decision to focus on his solo career instead of trying to keep RATT alive with him and Croucier as the only members from the band's classic lineup.

"I'd rather [play with my solo band] than the brand, the cover band, so to speak," he said. "[I am] not [trying to be] disrespectful, but look, no Warren; he chooses to kick back, and that's all great. And Bob — everybody's pretty much laid back except for me. So I'm just taking care of business."

Asked what the relationship is like between him and the other members of RATT's classic lineup, Pearcy said: "It's all business, pretty much. There's no business in the RATT, unfortunately, camp, and that's unfortunate. But that's why I do my thing. I talk to Bob every now and then. That's about it. Warren, I guess, chooses to just be laid back, from what I gather. And that's all cool."

Pearcy acknowledged that "it would be great if we all pulled together" and reunited all the surviving members of RATT's classic lineup, but he admitted that "it's not gonna happen. You're dealing with a lot of ego," he said. "Who knows? I don't know. I don't give a shit, actually. This is where it starts and this is where it's gonna end, and that's with me. And I'm out there just doing what I do."

Pressed about whether he has given up on the idea of a reunion of RATT's classic lineup, Stephen said: "Look, I'd rather be out there [with my solo band] than having the [RATT] band out there with just me and the bass player in RATT. That's not what RATT was. RATT was [Robbin] Crosby [guitar], Pearcy, DeMartini, Bobby and Juan. And so be it. And I'd rather give a bit of integrity to the band, 'cause it was a great rock band, and just continue doing what I do. You can't beat a dead horse or try to bullshit people."

He continued: "Look, like I said, no disrespect — we've had a lot of great players come and go. That's where the problem is — we've had people coming and going, and coming and going. RATT is not all these different people. RATT was these five guys. And no disrespect. People wanna lay back, great. I don't. And that's where it is."

Asked if he regrets having done shows under the RATT name with just him and Juan from the band's classic lineup, Stephen said: "Yeah, actually. Yeah. Because it's not the same. I don't like to bullshit. Look, you wanna hear the songs? I wrote 'em. Come see me play 'em. I sang 'em. Maybe somebody else helped rearrange 'em or added some lyrics. I don't know. It's all the same."

Early last year, Pearcy told Atlantic City Weekly that RATT was supposed to do "a big summer tour [in 2022]. I initiated doing something if the [surviving] guys [from the classic lineup] would get together," he revealed. "But there is no reason for them to do it or a need for them to do it, so I decided to just go out solo. And I am better off. Some of these guys [in my solo band] have been with me 18, 20 years. So if you want to Ratt & Roll, come see my shows."

In April 2021, Pearcy was joined by Blotzer during the RATT singer's livestream concert from the world-famous Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip.