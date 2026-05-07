RAUNCHY Releases Music Video For Comeback Single 'Designed Despair'

Danish metal band RAUNCHY has released the official music video for its latest single, "Designed Despair". The track is taken from RAUNCHY's long-awaited new album "Prisoner", due later this year via Mighty Music. The group first studio LP in 12 years was recorded, produced, mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios.

A crushing blend of mechanized grooves, razor-sharp riffs and haunting atmospheres, "Designed Despair" channels RAUNCHY's signature balance between melody and aggression into one of their most intense and thought-provoking tracks to date.

RAUNCHY comments: "'Designed Despair' sheds light on the arcane mechanisms of systemic oppression and the engineering of invisible borders that divide, confine, and silence. Voices rise from the margins only to vanish into a void built to ignore them, as redlined boundaries and hierarchical design trap those hidden in plain sight. Ultimately, this song reflects the reality of a system that creates roads to nowhere, where escape exists only through the narrow cracks of a broken foundation."

Hailing from Thisted, Denmark, RAUNCHY has long been a defining force in the Danish metal scene and a standout name across Europe. Since the mid-1990s, the band has carved out a distinctive identity by fusing melodic death metal with industrial textures and electronic elements — a forward-thinking approach that helped shape their self-styled "death pop" sound. With a catalog marked by constant evolution and a strong presence on European stages, RAUNCHY remains one of Denmark’s most enduring and influential metal exports.

"Designed Despair" is out now on all relevant streaming services.

RAUNCHY 2026 lineup is:

Jesper Andreas Tilsted - Guitars, Keyboards (1992–present)

Lars Christensen - Guitars (1992–present)

Jesper Kvist - Bass (1992–present)

Morten Toft Hansen - Drums (1992–present)

Jeppe Christensen - Keyboards, Vocals (2001–present)

Mike Semensky - Vocals (2013–present)

Mighty Music released the first two RAUNCHY albums, "Velvet Noise" (2001) and "Confusion Bay" (2003).

Formed in 1992, RAUNCHY has released six albums, including the band's latest, 2014's "Vices.Virtues.Visions". The follow-up to 2010's "A Discord Electric" was RAUNCHY's first album to feature vocalist Mike Semesky, who replaced Kasper Thomsen.

Photo credit: Martin Paldan / Lars Christensen