RAVEN's JOHN GALLAGHER Is 'Getting Better' Following Brain Surgery: 'We'll See You Very Soon To Kick Your A** In 2026'

RAVEN frontman John Gallagher has shared a new video update on his health, less than two months after it was announced that the British/American metal trio was postponing its previously announced summer/fall 2025 European tour so that the bassist/vocalist could undergo emergency brain surgery.

In the video message, which was uploaded to RAVEN's social media on Monday (October 6),John said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Hey, I'd just like to give everyone an update on how I'm doing. But before we get to that, I'd like to put out a huge, huge 'thank you' to everyone who wished me well, sent me messages, kept my spirits up, sent me jokes, but basically were there for me through the whole hospital ordeal and all that stuff. So thank you very, very much. Thank you to my family, to my close friends who were right there for me. I couldn't have done it without you.

"But I'm getting better," he continued. "It's taking time. I'm still seeing doctors, getting tests done and all that good stuff, but we're getting there. Unfortunately, not fast enough for us to do the Frost And Fire festival on October 24th in Ventura, California. We've had to cancel, and I'm sorry, but I'm just not strong enough to pull off doing what we do at the level that you expect us to do. It's a shame, and it adds even more debt to what we've got from the European tour, but that can't be helped. If we're gonna do it, we're gonna do it right. But, on the positive side, like I said, I am getting better. We've got loads of new material that we've been putting together before I had the accident, and I'm starting to review it and add to it. We'll be doing a new album and we will be touring. So 2026 is going to be a banner year for RAVEN. We'll be out there and we'll see you very, very soon to kick your ass in 2026. So watch out."

When the RAVEN tour postponement was first announced on August 23, RAVEN members John, guitarist Mark Gallagher and drummer Mike Heller wrote in a statement: "Raven Lunatics, got some unfortunate news for you! We are very sad to say that we have to postpone the upcoming European Tour due to John's health. He was admitted to hospital with a massive headache on August 12th. Following a CAT scan, it was determined that he was suffering from a bleed on the brain, Subdural Hematoma. Surgery was planned for the next day, then a further, more invasive surgery was performed on the 19th. He is now doing good, but of course, needs to recuperate and will not be able to fly on a plane.

"Very few shows have ever been cancelled in our 50 year career.

"We are working with our agency Dragon Productions, as well as the promoters to reschedule these dates.

"We would like to thank our booking agent Bart Gabriel, the promoters and of course all the Raven Lunatics who were coming to the shows for your understanding.

"We will be BACK – STRONGER than ever! Rock Until You Drop!"

Considered part of the "New Wave Of British Heavy Metal" movement of the early '80s, RAVEN is perhaps best remembered for its trailblazing tours in America in the early '80s that gave groups like METALLICA and ANTHRAX their first taste of the road.

In a 2014 interview with CantonRep.com, John stated about RAVEN's tour with METALLICA, dubbed the "Kill 'Em All For One Tour", the moniker coming from the combination of the bands' two albums at the time: "It was like guerilla warfare. There were 17 people in a six-person Winnebago. We ended up spending most of our time traveling in the back of one of the trucks, because it was more sanitary! You'd turn up in places like Oklahoma City going, 'Doesn't this remind you of the 'Blues Brothers?' And it was except there was no chicken wire, so when people were throwing (crap) around, it would hit you! But we'd played for punks in workingman's clubs in the North of England, so we just gave it back, kicked their beers over, jumped on the tables, and said, 'Are you with us or against us?' That was our job. It was METALLICA's first tour. We showed them the ropes, and they were completely out of control. It was great. It was like this big gang traveling across America."

RAVEN's classic albums "Rock Until You Drop", "Wiped Out" and "All For One" virtually invented both the speed metal and power metal genres, with the band consistently pushing the envelope while retaining its unique sound and attack — both in the studio and in their true element: onstage.

In a 2005 post on RAVEN's official message board, John stated about RAVEN's influence on other pioneering metal bands: "Anyone ever listen to the middle of 'Aces High' by IRON MAIDEN and compare it to part of 'Faster Than The Speed Of Light' [by RAVEN]? How about the chorus riff of METALLICA's 'No Remorse' to [RAVEN's] 'Lambs To The Slaughter'?? Makes me laugh...!"

RAVEN's latest EP, "Can't Take Away The Fire", came out in February via Silver Lining Music.