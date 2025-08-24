RAVEN's JOHN GALLAGHER Vows To 'Come Back Better Than Ever' After Undergoing Surgery For Subdural Hematoma

RAVEN frontman John Gallagher has shared a new video message from the hospital, less than a day after it was announced that the British/American metal trio was postponing its previously announced summer/fall 2025 European tour due to the bassist/vocalist's health.

In the video message, which can be seen below, John states: "Hey there, everybody. Not the video I wanted to make, but here we are. So, as you can see, I'm in the hospital and there's my metal horns. I got in on the 12th of August with bad headaches. They put me in surgery the next day. Found out I had a bleed on the brain. So we don't want any aneurysms and strokes and crap like that. So they went in, did the thing. [They] had to go in again on the 19th, bit more substantially, and things are working out. I am getting there, but as sad as it may seem, we're not going to be able to make the European tour. I'm just not strong enough, and as you know, our show is all about strength. And once I'm ready, we will come back better than ever. So thank you all and we will see you very soon. Rock until you drop."

When the RAVEN tour postponement was first announced on Saturday (August 23),RAVEN members John, guitarist Mark Gallagher and drummer Mike Heller wrote in a statement: "Raven Lunatics, got some unfortunate news for you! We are very sad to say that we have to postpone the upcoming European Tour due to John's health. He was admitted to hospital with a massive headache on August 12th. Following a CAT scan, it was determined that he was suffering from a bleed on the brain, Subdural Hematoma. Surgery was planned for the next day, then a further, more invasive surgery was performed on the 19th. He is now doing good, but of course, needs to recuperate and will not be able to fly on a plane.

"Very few shows have ever been cancelled in our 50 year career.

"We are working with our agency Dragon Productions, as well as the promoters to reschedule these dates.

"We would like to thank our booking agent Bart Gabriel, the promoters and of course all the Raven Lunatics who were coming to the shows for your understanding.

"We will be BACK – STRONGER than ever! Rock Until You Drop!"

Considered part of the "New Wave Of British Heavy Metal" movement of the early '80s, RAVEN is perhaps best remembered for its trailblazing tours in America in the early '80s that gave groups like METALLICA and ANTHRAX their first taste of the road.

In a 2014 interview with CantonRep.com, John stated about RAVEN's tour with METALLICA, dubbed the "Kill 'Em All For One Tour", the moniker coming from the combination of the bands' two albums at the time: "It was like guerilla warfare. There were 17 people in a six-person Winnebago. We ended up spending most of our time traveling in the back of one of the trucks, because it was more sanitary! You'd turn up in places like Oklahoma City going, 'Doesn't this remind you of the 'Blues Brothers?' And it was except there was no chicken wire, so when people were throwing (crap) around, it would hit you! But we'd played for punks in workingman's clubs in the North of England, so we just gave it back, kicked their beers over, jumped on the tables, and said, 'Are you with us or against us?' That was our job. It was METALLICA's first tour. We showed them the ropes, and they were completely out of control. It was great. It was like this big gang traveling across America."

RAVEN's classic albums "Rock Until You Drop", "Wiped Out" and "All For One" virtually invented both the speed metal and power metal genres, with the band consistently pushing the envelope while retaining its unique sound and attack — both in the studio and in their true element: onstage.

In a 2005 post on RAVEN's official message board, John stated about RAVEN's influence on other pioneering metal bands: "Anyone ever listen to the middle of 'Aces High' by IRON MAIDEN and compare it to part of 'Faster Than The Speed Of Light' [by RAVEN]? How about the chorus riff of METALLICA's 'No Remorse' to [RAVEN's] 'Lambs To The Slaughter'?? Makes me laugh...!"

RAVEN's latest EP, "Can't Take Away The Fire", came out in February via Silver Lining Music.