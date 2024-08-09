RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS To Perform At Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony

According to Variety, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS are among the artists who will perform during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on Sunday, August 11. Also scheduled to appear are Billie Eilish and Snoop Dogg.

A musical handover for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, the performances will take place from L.A. in a mix of pre-taped and live performances, with each artist representing different facets of the city's rich cultural heritage.

Ben Winston, who has previously produced the Grammy Awards, is coordinating with French producers on the event, according to Variety.

Last week, it was reported that actor Tom Cruise will to perform a stunt at the closing ceremony. He will reportedly rappel from the top of Stade de France clutching the Olympic flag, followed by a pre-recorded segment showing him skydiving onto the iconic Hollywood sign.

At the end of Sunday's closing ceremony, Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass will accept the Olympic torch.

The Los Angeles Olympic Games are scheduled to run from July 14 to July 30 in 2028.

At last month's Olympic Games opening ceremony, Lady Gaga and Celine Dion were among the musical highlights. At the same event, French progressive metallers GOJIRA performed a surprise and controversial rendition of "Ah! Ça Ira", a popular song during the French Revolution, alongside opera singer Marina Viotti as well as a number of beheaded figures representing the slain Queen Marie Antoinette.