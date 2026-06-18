Report: GLENN DANZIG To Direct Adaption Of His Comic 'Hellmask'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Glenn Danzig will direct an adaptation of his medieval horror comic "Hellmask". Writer-director James Cullen Bressack ("Fortress", "Survive The Game") is producing, with the film currently casting and planning to go into production in August.

Danzig's publisher Verotik is behind "Hellmask", which first appeared in the Verotik 30th-anniversary issue in October 2023.

The book is "set against a brutal medieval backdrop filled with dark magic, armored warriors and massive bloody battle scenes," according to the official description. "Hellmask" "follows a violent supernatural tale steeped in gothic atmosphere."

Back in April 2022, Glenn told RadioactiveMike Z, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio program "Wired In The Empire", that he was working on four different movie scripts. He said at the time: "'The Vampires' Vengeance' is the 'Death Rider' sequel," referencing his homage to Italian spaghetti westerns and classic vampire films, "Death Rider In The House Of Vampires", which came out last year. "That's almost done. Then I'm writing a werewolf biker movie — like one-percenter werewolf bikers, outlaw bikers. Then I've got a martial arts movie I've been working on for a while with the knife-fighting assassin. And then the 'Verotika' sequel."

Asked if he planned to star in any more of his films, Glenn told 96.7 KCAL-FM: "The only one I did a little role in was the 'Death Rider' role, the Bad Bathory role, which is a smaller role, 'cause I just like to concentrate on directing. Yeah, I don't know. Probably, obviously, in the 'Death Rider' movie, Bad Bathory comes back. But I don't think in the other ones I'll be making appearances.

"It's a lot of work doing a movie, especially if you're writing and directing, 'cause then everybody comes to the director when there's a problem," he explained. "And there's always a million problems on a movie; you don't even know it. It's just, like, 'Wow!' You come home exhausted, just like 'Wow!'

"I have to say, people — like the actors, all the people on the crew and everything, on the movie — everybody puts a lot of work into doing it. It's not easy. It's tough.

"It's way more difficult to make a movie [than to make an album]," he revealed.

In August 2021, Glenn said that actress Kim Director ("Blair Witch 2", "The Deuce") would come back for the "Death Rider In The House Of Vampires" sequel. "The others may or may not come back," he said. "If we do the sequel, you'll have to see it to see who doesn't come back and who comes back."

"Death Rider In The House Of Vampires" was written and directed by Danzig, with Glenn also acting as the executive producer, along with James Cullen Bresack. The cinematography was by Danzig and Pedja Radenkovic. The film follows the Death Rider, who travels to the desert Vampire Sanctuary, ruled by Count Holliday. The price of admission… one untouched virgin.

"Death Rider In The House Of Vampires" starred Devon Sawa as the Death Rider, Julian Sands as Count Holliday and Kim Director as Carmilla Joe. Joining them were Eli Roth as Drac Cassidy, Ashley Wisdom as Mina Belle, Victor DiMattia as Kid Vlad, Danny Trejo as Bela Latigo, and Danzig himself as the aforementioned vampire gunslinger Bad Bathory.

Glenn told Rolling Stone about "Death Rider In The House Of Vampires": "It's an homage to classic vampire movies and, of course, classic Italian spaghetti Westerns. I just mixed the two genres. I didn't think anyone would have done it before. Basically [the character] Death Rider travels to the vampire sanctuary out in the middle of the desert, and then it all goes crazy after that."

Asked if he wrote the Bad Bathory character for himself, Danzig said: "I started writing the script, and I had all these characters. And then eventually I was, like, 'You know what? I could do this, and we won't have to look for somebody and we get out of it cheap.' So I didn't originally intend for me to be that character, but then I just started thinking about him, like, 'I'll just do this one. It's not a big part. It'd be easy. I could still do the directing.'

"With directing, at least for me, you're involved in everything. People come to you with wardrobe, sets, casting; pre-production is insane. The director's got the hardest job. I just want to make sure I'm, like, a real director and not like one of these Hollywood directors where somebody else will start the movie and then they take credit. [Laughs]."

When it debuted at the Cinepocalypse festival in Chicago in 2019, Glenn's feature film directorial debut "Verotika" was compared by some reviewers to Tommy Wiseau's "The Room", the so-bad-it's-amazing drama which is considered one of the worst movies ever made.