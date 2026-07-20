Report: RUSH In Talks For Las Vegas Sphere Residency

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, RUSH is in talks to play at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The Canadian rock legends have reportedly been negotiating with Sphere bosses "for a while" and a deal could be signed in the coming weeks.

A source told The Sun: "RUSH has an enormous audience across North America. Even though they are Canadian, their music and success has been huge in the U.S. Their hits, history and live performances make them an attractive proposition.

"Talks have been secretly going for now for a while, but the word is that contracts could be locked down in the next couple of weeks."

A few days ago, RUSH fan site Rush Is A Band reported that longtime rock radio host Eddie Trunk said during his SiriusXM program that a Sphere residency for RUSH was a "done deal" and that it would consist of between 16 and 18 performances next year.

The Las Vegas Sphere is a 17,600-capacity venue which has transformed live entertainment since opening in September 2023.

Known for its immersive entertainment experiences, including concerts and films, featuring a state-of-the-art 16K resolution wraparound screen and a powerful sound system, the Las Vegas Sphere is nestled near the Venetian Resort and Wynn Las Vegas just off the Las Vegas Strip.

The Sphere has already hosted residencies from a number of legendary rockers, including U2, PHISH, DEAD & COMPANY and THE EAGLES.

Sphere's next-generation technologies include the world's highest-resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.

METALLICA originally announced eight dates at the Sphere between October 1 and October 31, but later added shows in November (November 5 and 7),January (January 28 and 30),February (February 4, 6, 18, 20, 25, and 27) and March (March 4, 6, 11, and 13).

RUSH's ongoing "Fifty Something" tour is the band's first with the revamped lineup of classic members Geddy Lee (vocals, bass) and Alex Lifeson (guitar) alongside Anika Nilles, a German drummer who toured with legendary guitarist Jeff Beck in 2022, and newly added keyboardist Loren Gold, who is best known as touring member of THE WHO and CHICAGO.

RUSH's setlist for "Fifty Something" is culled from a pool of nearly 40 RUSH classics, with the band playing two sets a night that celebrate late RUSH drummer Neil Peart's life and legacy.

The 2026 leg of the "Fifty Something" tour, which will cover Canada, USA and Mexico, initially consisted of 22 dates, which sold out immediately, prompting the addition of more shows. The tour now totals 58 shows across 24 cities, with over half a million tickets sold for 2026.

In February, RUSH announced the addition of South America and Europe tour dates to the "Fifty Something" tour, in early 2027. The dates will be the first time the band has played in Europe since 2013 and 17 years since visiting South America.