Report: SHARON OSBOURNE Rushed To Hospital For Medical Emergency

According to TMZ, Sharon Osbourne was rushed to a hospital after falling ill on the set of a paranormal television shoot Friday night in Santa Paula, California.

The report said the 70-year-old wife and manager of Ozzy Osbourne was filming at the Glen Tavern Inn, a location once featured on the Travel Channel's "Ghost Adventurers". It is not clear whether she was on camera when the incident occurred.

The Ventura County Fire Dept. confirmed the incident to TMZ, saying it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday and transported Sharon to the hospital. Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed Sharon was the patient.

A manager at the Glen Tavern Inn disclosed there was an "emergency," but declined to share more information with TMZ.

Osbourne has had past health issues. She underwent a series of more than 20 chemotherapy treatments for colon cancer in 2002. Those treatments were covered in the second season of MTV's reality show "The Osbournes" — after she was declared cancer-free.

In April, Osbourne revealed she had a facelift last year that left her with a "horrendous" outcome. "It hurt like hell. You have no idea," she added of the cosmetic surgery.