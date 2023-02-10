REVOLUTION SAINTS Feat. DEEN CASTRONOVO, JEFF PILSON And JOEL HOEKSTRA: 'Eagle Flight' Album Due In April

REVOLUTION SAINTS, the band featuring vocalist/drummer Deen Castronovo, bassist Jeff Pilson and guitarist Joel Hoekstra, will release its new album, "Eagle Flight", on April 21 via Frontiers Music Srl. The official music video for the LP's latest single, "Talking Like Strangers", can be seen below.

"Eagle Flight" track listing:

01. Eagle Flight

02. Talking Like Strangers

03. Need Each Other

04. Kids Will Be Kids

05. I'll Cry For You Tonight

06. Crime Of The Century

07. Set Yourself Free

08. Sacred

09. Once More

10. Save It All

REVOLUTION SAINTS was initially put together by Serafino Perugino, president and head of A&R for Frontiers Music Srl, to showcase the stunning voice of Castronovo (JOURNEY, BAD ENGLISH, HARDLINE). Castronovo has always been a well-respected drummer, but fans who took note of his background vocals over his career and who attended JOURNEY shows and saw him take lead vocals on "Mother, Father" during the band's set, came to realize he also had an amazing voice. REVOLUTION SAINTS was, and always has been, a vehicle to show the world Deen's incredible singing talents.

For the first three REVOLUTION SAINTS albums, "Revolution Saints", "Light In The Dark" and "Rise", Deen was joined by bassist/vocalist Jack Blades (NIGHT RANGER) and guitarist Doug Aldrich (THE DEAD DAISIES, ex-WHITESNAKE, DIO). Produced by Alessandro Del Vecchio, those three albums brought back the classic melodic rock style that thrilled and delighted legions of fans in the 1980s and 1990s and still does today.

While REVOLUTION SAINTS MK I left an indelible mark on the melodic rock world, it was time for MK II to be born. Deen, having recently rejoined JOURNEY, was feeling invigorated and inspired and ready to sing his ass off. Filling Blades and Aldrich's shoes would be no easy feat, but, mercifully, the exact right guys were found for the job.

Hoekstra is a current member of WHITESNAKE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA and ICONIC, as well as having his own solo project, JOEL HOEKSTRA'S 13, and is an absolutely stunning guitar player, able to play multiple styles. Pilson, currently a member of FOREIGNER, BLACK SWAN, and THE END MACHINE, is also known for his time in DOKKEN and his more recent production work. Two stellar musicians to compliment Deen's singing and drumming is exactly what was needed for REVOLUTION SAINTS 2.0 and that's exactly what we've got here.

REVOLUTION SAINTS is:

Deen Castronovo - lead vocals, drums

Joel Hoekstra - guitars

Jeff Pilson - bass