RICHIE FAULKNER Is Not Interested In Carrying On With JUDAS PRIEST If There Are No Classic-Lineup Members Left

In a new interview with Thomas S. Orwat, Jr. of Rock Interview Series, JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner was asked if he would be interested in being part of PRIEST if there was ever a situation where singer Rob Halford, bassist Ian Hill and guitarist Glenn Tipton decided that they didn't want to participate in PRIEST anymore, but they wanted to continue the band without any members of the classic lineup. Richie responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't know. Maybe not. I think that if the guys weren't in it anymore — they're PRIEST. They built this thing over five decades, and I think if they didn't wanna do it anymore, I think that should be it. In my personal opinion, if they're not in it anymore, then it should rest. People might have different ideas about that, but that would be my opinion. I think. If Rob, Glenn and Ian didn't wanna do it anymore — well, it would be me, [drummer] Scott [Travis], [guitarist] Andy [Sneap]… PRIEST, I think, means too much to limp along without those founding members. So, I would say no. I think if they weren't in it, let it rest."

Earlier this month, Faulkner addressed the fact that some fans have criticized bands like RUSH for choosing to tour again without the full classic lineup. Asked by the Metal Forever Music Defenders Of Metal podcast how he feels about various long-running bands hitting the road without all the original players, Richie said: "I think as long as the guys wanna do it, they should do it. If people don't wanna go, then don't go. And people kind of vote with their ticket, don't they? If RUSH got up there and you've got 20,000 people in an auditorium and the guys wanna do it, do it. But if RUSH turned up and there was five people there, they've got an issue. Maybe people don't wanna see it. I can name other bands as well. If the guys wanna do it and people are showing up in the thousands to see it, then why not do it? If people don't wanna go, then don't. Simple as that. That's what I'd say."

Halford and Hill are the only remaining members from JUDAS PRIEST's "classic" lineup in the current PRIEST touring band, which also includes guitarists Faulkner and Sneap and Travis.

Hill is the sole remaining original member of PRIEST, which formed in 1969. Halford joined the group in 1973 and Tipton signed on in 1974. Rob left PRIEST in the early 1990s to form his own band, then came back to PRIEST in 2003. Founding guitarist K.K. Downing parted ways with the band in 2011, and was replaced by Faulkner.

Nearly three decades Richie's senior, K.K. left PRIEST amid claims of band conflict, shoddy management and declining quality of performance.

In December 2010, JUDAS PRIEST announced that its "Epitaph" farewell world tour would be the band's last. Downing left PRIEST before the start of the trek, and a year later Halford said "it's turned out not to be the final world tour" and explained the band had "got into gear again" since they recruited Faulkner.

Tipton was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease more than 15 years ago but announced in early 2018 he was going to sit out touring activities in support of PRIEST's "Firepower" album. He was replaced by "Firepower" and "Invincible Shield" producer Sneap, who is also known for his work in NWOBHM revivalists HELL and cult thrash outfit SABBAT.

Travis joined PRIEST after an audition in Spain in November 1989.

Scott made his recording debut with PRIEST on the band's 12th album, 1990's "Painkiller", which marked Halford's last recording with the band for more than decade, as he left PRIEST in May 1992 to pursue a solo career.