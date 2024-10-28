  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

RICHIE FAULKNER Says STEVE HARRIS Was One Of The First People He Told When He Got JUDAS PRIEST Gig

October 28, 2024

In a new interview with The Adventures Of Pipeman, JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner spoke about a pairing of PRIEST and IRON MAIDEN on a festival bill, such as at last year's Power Trip and this year's Aftershock. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I was talking to Rob [Halford, PRIEST singer] about it the other day. And the last time they played together like that [before this year's Aftershock] — we played with them last year at the [Power Trip] festival, but that was not on the same day. But I asked Rob, 'When was the last time you guys played with MAIDEN on the same day?' And he thinks it's back on 'Point Of Entry' when they played together, like back in the early '80s. So it would be great to — as a fan as well, I'd love to see PRIEST and MAIDEN on a bill."

When Pipeman noted that MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris once told Faulkner in Richie's pre-PRIEST days that if MAIDEN ever needed a guitarist, Faulkner would have been Harris's first phone call, Richie said: "Well, yeah, he said, yeah, if anything happened to any of his guys, I would have been the next phone call, which is — I don't know what you call it; like a validation and then some. If Harris would have you in his band, that's amazing. But Steve was one of the first people I told when I got the gig in PRIEST. I was obviously in Lauren, his daughter's band, and I told [Lauren and her] band first, and then I told Steve. And he couldn't have been happier. He thought it was a great opportunity. He loves PRIEST, and he was more than happy to see me do something like that."

He added: "Obviously, I knew Steve before before PRIEST, and, yeah, it's great to be in those two camps. They're both favorite bands of mine, obviously, so it's good to now know both MAIDEN and PRIEST personally. It's crazy, really."

Faulkner, nearly three decades K.K. Downing's junior, joined PRIEST in 2011 after K.K. left amid claims of band conflict, shoddy management and declining quality of performance.

JUDAS PRIEST recently kicked off leg two of its "Invincible Shield" tour with special guest SABATON. Produced by Live Nation, the 23-date tour launched on September 13 at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec and is making stops in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Omaha, Nebraska; Spokane, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Los Angeles, California; Phoenix, Arizona and more before wrapping up with three shows in Texas on October 22, 24 and 26.

JUDAS PRIEST's latest album, "Invincible Shield", entered the U.K. chart at No. 2, just behind Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine".

Prior to "Invincible Shield"'s arrival, PRIEST's highest U.K. chart achievement was with 1980's "British Steel", which reached No. 4.

PRIEST's 2018 album "Firepower" entered the chart at No. 5.

"Invincible Shield" was JUDAS PRIEST's fifth Top 10 album, after the aforementioned "British Steel" and "Firepower", as well as 2014's "Redeemer Of Souls" (No. 6) and the 1979 live album "Unleashed In The East" (No. 10).

"Invincible Shield" landed at No. 1 in Germany, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland, as well as No. 5 in France, No. 8 in Italy and No. 16 in Australia.

Find more on Judas priest
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).