RICHIE KOTZEN Releases Music Video For New Single 'Cheap Shots'

Richie Kotzen has premiered the official music video for his hard-driving new single "Cheap Shots". The clip was directed and choreographed by Emmy Award winner Jeff Wolfe and pulls no punches and delivers knockout hooks throughout. "Cheap Shots" is part of Richie's new full-length solo album, to be released later in the year.

"The video was directed by my good friend Jeff Wolfe who had a visual concept after hearing the song," explains Kotzen. "In addition to being a talented director, he is also an accomplished actor and stuntman, so he had the eye for bringing those boxing scenes together. Although the song isn't about boxing per se, I thought it was a good visual to go along with the idea of someone constantly taking what we may call 'cheap shots' in order to bring you down."

When "Cheap Shots" was first released on May 1, Kotzen stated about the track: "I really never know how, when or where inspiration will strike for a song idea. I never try to force anything because I know ultimately at some point in time life will hand you a situation and for a guy like myself that is the perfect spark. I'm not someone that likes to outwardly go at it with someone if I feel I was wronged but I certainly use my creative outlet as a song writer to exercise that stuff out of me so I never find myself carrying around resentment or bad vibes. So if someone does you wrong, multiple times, then we're done here. You're your own worst enemy. I've tried to help and now I'm a target? Nope… No thanks… I'm off the bus. My attitude is 'Get it out! Throw it in the trash where it belongs.' Move on and forget 'em! That is really where the song is coming from."

The single came together very quickly in March 2024 after a trip back to Kotzen's original hometown of Reading, Pennsylvania.

"It has been quite a while since I have released new solo music and I feel very fulfilled to have come to a place where I've got new music I believe in," continued Kotzen. "Although I find myself writing all the time not always do I feel compelled to share the work. When the story for 'Cheap Shots' came to me, I knew I had the perfect lead track to follow up where I left off from my previous record.

"Of course I'm thrilled to be able to say I've got a new song for you but I'm equally overjoyed to announce the upcoming live dates. In fact, the timing is perfect as we embark on an extensive European tour in June which will end in the U.K. on July 13th at London's Islington Assembly Hall. And these dates will most likely spill into a North American fall tour as well."

Ahead of Kotzen's European tour, he plays two warm-up shows in Southern California in mid-May. Full tour dates are below. Tickets and VIP package links at richiekotzen.com.

USA:

May 17 - The Canyon Montclair, Montclair, CA

May 18 - The Canyon Agoura Hills, Agoura Hills, CA

Europe:

Jun. 04 - Batschkapp, Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

Jun. 05 - Colos-Saal, Aschaffenburg, Germany

Jun. 06 - Rosenhof GmbH, Osnabrück, Germany

Jun. 08 - Sweden Rock Festival 2024, Sölvesborg, Sweden

Jun. 09 - Pumpehuset, København, Denmark

Jun. 11 - Victory Podium, Alkmaar, Netherlands

Jun. 12 - Turbinenhalle Oberhausen, Oberhausen, Germany

Jun. 13 - Metropool, Hengelo, Netherlands

Jun. 14 - Le Forum, Vaureal, France

Jun. 16 - Sala Riviera, Madrid, Spain (SOLD OUT)

Jun. 17 - La Salamandra, Barcelona, Spain

Jun. 20 - Rock Imperium Festival 2024, Cartagena, Spain

Jun. 22 - Crossroad, Angoulins, France

Jun. 24 - Garage, Saarbrucken, Germany

Jun. 25 - Große Freiheit, Hamburg, Germany

Jun. 26 - F-Haus, Jena, Germany

Jun. 28 - Backstage Halle, Munich, Germany

Jun. 29 - Amphiteatre, Sokolov, Czechia

Jun. 30 - Charita Olomouc, Olomouc 9, Czechia

Jul. 01 - Collosseum Club, Košice I, Slovakia

Jul. 04 - Dürer Kert, Budapest, Hungary

Jul. 05 - Majestic Music Club, Bratislava I, Slovakia

Jul. 06 - Metal Park 2024, Romano D'ezzelino, Italy

Jul. 07 - Dynamo, Zürich, Switzerland

Jul. 10 - Limelight, Belfast, United Kingdom

Jul. 11 - Opium Live, Dublin 8, Ireland

Jul. 13 - Islington Assembly Hall, London, United Kingdom

Kotzen has performed on some of the biggest stages in the world since he first signed a deal with Shrapnel Records in 1988 as a guitar prodigy. He began releasing records both as a solo artist and in multi-platinum bands POISON, MR. BIG and THE WINERY DOGS. Now known also as a prolific songwriter and one half of acclaimed duo SMITH/KOTZEN with IRON MAIDEN's Adrian Smith, Richie's ever-growing back catalogue (including more than 20 solo albums) ensure that his fans around the world are constantly treated to his prodigious talent both recorded and live.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn