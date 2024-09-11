RICHIE KOTZEN Was Excited For MIKE PORTNOY About Drummer's Return To DREAM THEATER

In a new interview with The Metal Mixtape host Omar Rodriguez, Richie Kotzen spoke about Mike Portnoy's return to DREAM THEATER last October after the two musicians — along with bassist Billy Sheehan — completed nearly a hundred shows in support of THE WINERY DOGS' third album, last year's "III". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I didn't predict [Mike would go back to DREAM THEATER], but at some point along the way, I knew it when I knew it. But my attitude was, because I love Mike and we're friends before anything, was excitement, because I know that that's his thing. That's where he came from. I mean, it's such a special, amazing band and a group of guys when they do what they do. And so when it was confirmed, as much as it was sad to know that he and I wouldn't be performing together as THE WINERY DOGS, I was equally as filled with joy for him, 'cause I know how special that is."

After Rodriguez noted that "it's always nice to see people in the industry supporting each other," Richie concurred. "It's a much better feeling," he said. "At the age that I'm at, with the experiences that I have, it just feels so much better to be happy about things than to be selfish about things, if you know what I'm saying."

This past May, Kotzen told The Hook Rocks podcast about his decision to release a solo single, "Cheap Shots", after touring with THE WINERY DOGS: "I was of mind to follow course with THE WINERY DOGS as we were. We made the ['III'] album, we did 95 shows and I was of mind to just keep going. And then, obviously, Mike had the opportunity to go back to DREAM THEATER. And so we had a conversation and, obviously, Billy and I were very supportive because we love Mike. The attitude is we love having the band, but as people, the people are more important. So if Mike has something that is dear to him and important that he is excited and motivated to do, then, obviously, that's what he needs to do. So we had the conversation that [he had our] full support, we think it's great. It's exciting, actually, as a music fan. Forget about THE WINERY DOGS for a second and me, but as a music fan, it's exciting. So, that's why the touring, we put a period on it."

He continued: "Unlike where I was at previously [when THE WINERY DOGS went on a three-year hiatus in 2016], I can say that I was of mind to stay the course and keep going. But that's not where we are… And I feel great. I feel really great about it. I feel great about what we did last year with THE WINERY DOGS. I'm completely fine with the fact that the DOGS will go back into hibernation for the foreseeable future. I'm fine with now going back to doing what it was that I was doing before. I'm very comfortable there — very inspired to do it."

Last November, during the question-and-answer portion of Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp's "Metalmania III" in Los Angeles, Portnoy was asked about the status of some of his other projects, including THE WINERY DOGS and SONS OF APOLLO, and how they will be affected by his return to DREAM THEATER. He responded: " Before the DREAM THEATER thing happened, I think I was up to like seven bands or something, or eight, or something like that. So, obviously I won't be able to do all of them, and right now the focus is going back to DREAM THEATER and focusing on that. So, I have a feeling some of the bands will survive and some won't. But I think THE WINERY DOGS, it's very likely that THE WINERY DOGS will continue."

"III" was released in February 2023 on THE WINERY DOGS' Three Dog Music label (via Burnside Distribution/The Orchard) and is available on all digital formats. The first two videos from "III", "Mad World" and "Xanadu", were filmed in Los Angeles in November 2022.

The second leg of THE WINERY DOGS' "202III World Tour" included sold-out shows throughout Latin America, and it concluded in Monterrey, Mexico. They then headed out for the third leg, West Coast U.S. dates, beginning in May 2023 in Los Angeles, California at the Regent Theater before hopping over to Europe for two runs in both the summer and fall. A Japanese run of shows followed in November 2023.

"III" was the follow-up to the band's critically acclaimed and Billboard-charting album "Hot Streak", which was released in October 2015 on Loud & Proud Records via RED (a division of Sony Music Entertainment).

Photo credit: Travis Shinn