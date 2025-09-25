RICK WAKEMAN Celebrated By Isle Of Man Stamps And Coins With Stamp Collection Featuring Artwork Of ROGER DEAN

Two giants of progressive rock have come together in a landmark collection of six stamps celebrating the legendary keyboard wizard Rick Wakeman, brought to life through the visionary artwork of Roger Dean.

From his spellbinding solos with YES to epic concept albums like "The Six Wives Of Henry VIII" and "Journey To The Centre Of The Earth", Rick has been pushing musical boundaries for over five decades. Now, fans can see his world re-imagined through the works of visionary artist Dean, whose fantasy landscapes have become synonymous with progressive rock and are heavily featured throughout this new range of collectables.

Across more than 100 solo albums, Wakeman has explored everything from classical piano interpretations to full symphonic rock, building a catalog as diverse as it is daring. His music has reached audiences worldwide, not only through records and concerts but also through his many appearances on television and radio, where his wit and storytelling make him as engaging off stage as on.

This unique collaboration brings together two cultural giants whose creative journeys have shaped the visual and sonic worlds of progressive music for more than five decades. Each of the six stamps features a carefully selected Dean illustration, capturing the otherworldly spirit and imagination that Wakeman's music evokes.

Rick moved to the Isle Of Man in 1987, writing, composing and performing from his converted coach house studio. He recorded prolifically there for more than a decade, including initial recordings of "Return To The Centre Of The Earth" and the new age "Aspirant Trilogy". His time on the Island also inspired a deeply personal work: "The Heritage Suite". This solo piano album celebrates local landmarks — from St Michael's Isle to Spanish Head — produced in association with Manx National Heritage.

Wakeman commented: "I am honored to have my career featured on these stamps having spent many years as a resident of the Isle Of Man. Roger Dean's artwork has always felt like a natural extension of the music I've created, and to see our worlds brought together on stamps is both surreal and wonderful."

If Rick Wakeman's music takes listeners to other worlds, Roger Dean's artwork shows them what those worlds look like. Since the early 1970s, Dean has been creating some of the most recognizable and influential album covers in rock history. His surreal landscapes, filled with floating islands, towering cliffs, fantastical creatures, and otherworldly colors, have become visual shorthand for the spirit of progressive rock.

Dean stated about the collection: "I first met YES in 1971 when I created the cover for 'Fragile'. Rick Wakeman had just joined the band, and from that moment I've always enjoyed working with him. Designing this new set of Isle Of Man stamps has been a joy and a tribute to that long collaboration."

Isle Of Man stamps and coins general manager Maxine Cannon commented: "We are immensely proud to celebrate Rick Wakeman with this collection of stamps, beautifully art worked by Roger Dean. Rick's connection to the Island, where he spent time living and working as a part of our community, makes this release especially meaningful for us. To be able to honor his extraordinary musical journey alongside Roger's art feels like a perfect meeting of sound, story and image — and we are delighted to share it with fans and collectors around the world."

Ben Glazier, managing director of Glazier Design, explained: "It was a privilege to be immersed in the work of two creative icons. Visiting Roger Dean's studio was like a journey to another Earth; maquettes and artworks surrounded us as we talked about how stamp issues are created. Two legends in one issue. Incredible."

Coinciding with Wakeman's imminent U.K. tour and the release of his solo album "Melancholia" on October 17, this range of limited release collectables are the perfect addition to any music and art lovers prized collections.

Released in very limited quantities worldwide, purchase the full product range while stocks last online at this location or order a signed set from Rick's Emporium.