  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

RIK EMMETT's 'Diamonds' Collection To Include Two Previously Unreleased Songs

January 10, 2024

Canadian label Music In Motion Ent will release "Diamonds - The Best Of The Hard Rock Years 1990 - 1995", a brand new compilation featuring iconic guitarist Rik Emmett's handpicked rock tracks from his three Duke Street releases, "Absolutely", "Ipso Facto" and "The Spiral Notebook", plus two previously unheard songs.

Remastered with the most up-to-date technology at Iguana Studios in Toronto, Ontario, "Diamonds" provides Rik Emmett fans with a new listening experience. The "Diamonds" cover art features the work of renowned photographer Andrew MacNaughtan. International retail date is set for March 1, 2024 through Music In Motion Ent (Canada) and Deko Entertainment (ADA/WMG).

A signed deluxe edition of 400 collector sets is now available for pre-sale on Rik Emmett's webstore through RockPaperMerch.com. A limited number of hand signed editions will also be available through the Deko Entertainment webstore.

The deluxe edition is designed with an album gatefold that includes both the CD (with bonus tracks) and LP (on 180g heavyweight marble space effect vinyl). Exclusives include copies of handwritten lyric sheets, a photo set of never-before-seen images, guitar picks from each album, a lenticular holographic poster of the cover art, a gold embossed lithograph of the album cover hand signed by Rik, and a custom felt "Diamonds" vinyl slipmat.

The deluxe edition also touts two new previously unheard Rik Emmett original tracks (from the "Absolutely" and "Ipso Facto" demo sessions) that will not appear on the retail versions and will not be available on streaming platforms. The two new tracks will premiere in an exclusive online video stream in late January where Rik will preview the deluxe edition and tell stories of his TRIUMPH and solo years from his "Lay It On The Line" biography. All purchasers of the deluxe edition will receive a private link to this stream. In addition, all purchases before January 31, 2023 will be entered into a draw to win Rik's personal signed test pressing of "Diamonds".

Track listing:

LP:

01. Drive Time
02. Straight Up
03. Bang On
04. Saved By Love
05. When A Heart Breaks
06. Big Lie
07. Rainbow Man
08. Middle Ground
09. The Hardest Part

CD bonus tracks:

01. Stand And Deliver
02. The Pendulum
03. TBA ("Ipso Facto" demo)
04. TBA ("Absolutely" demo)

Find more on Triumph
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).