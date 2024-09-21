RIOT V's TODD MICHAEL HALL Reteams With METAL CHURCH's KURDT VANDERHOOF For New Solo Album 'Off The Rails'

RIOT V vocalist Todd Michael Hall will release his sophomore rock solo album, "Off The Rails", on October 18 via Rat Pak Records. Aligning himself once again with METAL CHURCH founding member and guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof, Todd offers the listener 10 new studio tracks and two bonus tracks of straight-forward classic-rock-inspired music. As to the inspiration for the album, Todd explains: "Some crazy things have happened over the last few years, so 'Off The Rails' seemed like a great title for a new album. No matter how crazy life gets, music always has the ability to get us back on track and people will find an overall uplifting theme throughout my newest album."

"Kurdt and I enjoyed working together so much on the first album ['Sonic Healing'] that we both wanted to create a second album," he continued. "'Off The Rails' has the same awesome classic rock energy with great riffs and melodic vocals, but with a bit more emotion interspersed throughout."

Regarding Kurdt's approach to the songwriting on this album, the guitarist states: "I wanted to focus on creating guitar-driven music that delivers something outside the realm of what most people would expect from a metal guitarist. I wanted the compositions to stand on their own." Todd adds: "Give it a spin, crank it up, and let this locomotive take you rockin' down the tracks!"

Songs like "The Doctor", "Off the Rails", "Sitting On Top Of The World" and "Can't Get Enough" are testaments to the magic that was created when Todd and Kurdt began to focus on their deep love of classic rock icons like BOSTON, RUSH, STYX, FOREIGNER and REO SPEEDWAGON. Todd's multi-octave voice and Kurdt's riff-writing capabilities create memorable songs that are reminiscent of the artists that inspired them to pursue a career in music. With thought provoking lyrics and rock-solid guitar riffs, "Off The Rails" delivers all the power and punch that one would expect from these high-level musicians.

"Off The Rails" track listing:

01. Are You With Me

02. The Doctor

03. Start With Love

04. Sitting On Top Of The World

05. Part Of Me

06. Off The Rails

07. Time & Place

08. Can't Get Enough

09. Roll Me Over

10. Gone

11. Lone Wolf (bonus track) (CD and download only)

12. One Moment (bonus track) (CD and download only)

For more information, visit ratpakrecordsamerica.com.