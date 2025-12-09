RISE AGAINST Announces March/April 2026 North American Tour Dates

Chicago-based alternative punk rock band RISE AGAINST will headline a handful of dates across Canada and the U.S. in the spring of 2026. Support on the trek will come from DESTROY BOYS.

The tour kicks off in Providence, Rhode Island at The Strand on March 3, 2026, and will bring RISE AGAINST's signature sound and socially conscious music to stages across North America, including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Madison, Spokane, and more.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 12 at 10 a.m. local time. All tickets will be available at riseagainst.com/tour.

Few bands have ever been as accurately named as the Chicago punk quartet. While fleeting styles and fashionable imitations have entered and exited vogue, RISE AGAINST have remained a north star of artful resistance. While continuously updating their formula, they've sustained their original spirit of rebellion over a quarter century — amassing a body of work that doubles as a chronicle of our collective unraveling. Melodic hardcore detonations co-exist in perfect tension with dire warnings about the looming dystopia.

RISE AGAINST 2026 tour dates:

March 3 - Providence, RI - The Strand

March 5 - Montreal, QC – L'Olympia

March 6 - Montreal, QC – L'Olympia

March 8 - Ottawa, ON - Hard Rock Casino

March 10 - Toronto, ON - History

March 11 - Toronto, ON - History

March 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

March 14 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino

March 15 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

March 19 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Civic Center

March 21 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

March 22 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

March 24 - Edmonton, AB - Convention Centre

March 25 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

March 27 - Penticton, BC - Trade & Convention Centre

March 28 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

March 30 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

March 31 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

April 3 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

April 4 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

May 10 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville (Festival)

May 14 - Sonic Temple - Columbus, OH (Festival)

RISE AGAINST's first new album in four years, "Ricochet", was released on August 15 on Loma Vista Recordings. The LP received praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, VICE, Consequence and more.

Produced by Grammy winner Catherine Marks (BOYGENIUS, FOALS, MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA, ST. VINCENT) and mixed by Alan Moulder (NINE INCH NAILS, PARAMORE, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, THE KILLERS),"Ricochet" balances introspection with the incendiary, and offers righteousness without sanctimony as it chronicles our collective unravelling. The recently released "Ricochet" title track followed "I Want It All", "Prizefighter" and "Nod", hailed as a "particularly potent rallying cry for the moment" (Rolling Stone),and "the anthem we need right now" (Vice). Across the rest of the album, RISE AGAINST cover apocalyptic scenarios ("Black Crown"),false promises sold to the youth ("Gold Long Gone"),the necessity of resisting blind allegiance ("Soldier"),mental health ("Sink Like A Stone"),and the sensationalism of the algorithmic entertainment-industrial complex ("State Of Emergency"),all with a sense of optimism for real, lasting change.

Taking inspiration from one of their favorite literary works, Tim McIlrath and bandmates Joe Principe (bass/vocals),Zach Blair (guitar/vocals) and Brandon Barnes (drums) have absorbed the maxim that "in a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act." The mantra has permeated RISE AGAINST's growing body of multi-gold and platinum hits, filling arenas, topping charts, breaking records and earning billions of streams while uniting millions of listeners in a necessary embrace of vital, progressive issues.

In the four years since 2021's "Nowhere Generation", the Chicago band's outspoken messages, bulletproof melodies and deep body of multi-gold and platinum hits have reached more fans than ever, uniting millions in a necessary embrace of vital, progressive issues. Whether they are singing about injustice, instability, environmentalism, animal rights or the way the social and economic decks have been stacked against the youth, RISE AGAINST continues to fill arenas, top charts, break records and earn billions of streams.

