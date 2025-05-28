RISE AGAINST Announces 'Ricochet', First New Album In Four Years

RISE AGAINST has returned with news of the band's most resounding and reinvigorating music to date. Out August 15 via Loma Vista Recordings, "Ricochet" marks the rock band's first album in four years, arriving in a world of constant stimuli, where the algorithm wants us all to be angry: like a pile of marbles hit hard and bouncing uncontrollably, continuing to spread further and further. But across these twelve songs, produced by Grammy winner Catherine Marks (BOYGENIUS, FOALS, MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA, ST. VINCENT) and mixed by Alan Moulder (NINE INCH NAILS, PARAMORE, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, THE KILLERS),RISE AGAINST asks listeners to consider who ultimately benefits from this collective division and displeasure — to look before we leap, to think about the consequences our actions have on each other, as the power structures that prod us remain preserved and protected.

Rooted in unification, "Ricochet" is a record massive in sound, but centered around the small parts of the psyche that lead to the biggest positive change. It all starts with oneself, and on the searing lead single "I Want It All", RISE AGAINST revs the engine and jump-starts a mission of self-determinism that is ardent, ambitious and unapologetic.

RISE AGAINST frontman Tim McIlrath states: "The algorithm wants our attention so it is designed to make us laugh or cry, but mostly, it wants us to be angry, because that is how it spreads the furthest. Like a pile of marbles, hit hard. Who benefits from our anger? Questions we don't ask, as we fire away."

"I Want It All" follows recent singles "Nod" — hailed as a "particularly potent rallying cry for the moment" (Rolling Stone),and "the anthem we need right now" (VICE) — as well as "Prizefighter", illustrating the internal battle between making art, maintaining autonomy and meeting the demands of our rapidly-shifting attention span. Throughout the rest of "Ricochet", RISE AGAINST dives deeper into the solace we find in community and the chain reaction of our words and actions – how hurt is not something that can be reversed, and that the fight for a better existence begins not with blind allegiance, but through an unpopular opinion from a minority of voices. While so much of the world is designed to feel like we are in a constant state of emergency, bandmembers Tim McIlrath (lead vocals/guitar),Joe Principe (bass/vocals),Zach Blair (guitar/vocals) and Brandon Barnes (drums) urge us to come together to not simply survive, but to save it now.

McIlrath says: "'Ricochet' is about our collective inter-connectedness. We started with the title track and that being about how we're all — whether we like it or not — stuck in the same room, so to speak. Everything you do is going to affect somebody; everything you throw will affect the next person. We're connected to other countries, other economies; we're connected to undocumented immigrants. We're connected to every decision our leaders make. It's all one big ricochet effect. That idea is the backbone of this album."

In the four years since 2021's "Nowhere Generation", the Chicago band's outspoken messages, bulletproof melodies and deep body of multi-gold and platinum hits have reached more fans than ever, uniting millions in a necessary embrace of vital, progressive issues. Whether they are singing about injustice, instability, environmentalism, animal rights or the way the social and economic decks have been stacked against the youth, RISE AGAINST continues to fill arenas, top charts, break records and earn billions of streams.

This summer, they are back bigger than ever. Having already performed at Los Angeles's Kia Forum and toured across three continents this year, RISE AGAINST return to the road hot on the heels of the album announcement, for an impressive European tour and festival headliner run in June, followed by Vans Warped Tour, and dozens of arena and amphitheatre shows in the U.S.

"Ricochet" track listing:

01. Nod

02. I Want It All

03. Ricochet

04. Damage Is Done

05. Us Against The World

06. Black Crown

07. Sink Like A Stone

08. Forty Days

09. State Of Emergency

10. Gold Long Gone

11. Soldier

12. Prizefighter

Photo credit: Mynxii White