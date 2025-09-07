RISE AGAINST's TIM MCILRATH On Injecting Political Activism Into Songwriting: 'We've Been All Opinion All The Time'

In a new interview with the JJO Discover New Music Podcast, RISE AGAINST frontman Tim McIlrath was asked if he ever worried that he and his bandmates were injecting their political activism a little too deeply into their songwriting. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think we've been all opinion all the time. It's fused into what we do. We could be the no-opinion guys, but we'd need to start another band. RISE AGAINST came into the world like this. This is how we were birthed into this music scene. We were birthed screaming and raging, and talking about how we feel, and fighting for a level playing field and speaking out for equality and speaking out against racism and homophobia. And that even goes back to the scene that we were born into, which was the '90s punk and hardcore scene."

He continued: "'90s punk and hardcore is where I first heard the word 'sweatshop', first heard about climate change and the issues of environmental justice. So that was the kind of music fan I was. Politics were always like fused into it, whether it was massive bands like RAGE [AGAINST THE MACHINE] or smaller straight edge bands like EARTH CRISIS, there was always music that was speaking to me. And so when someone gave me a microphone when I came of age, this was already at the tip of my tongue. And so we didn't expect to [be played on] your radio station and [be embraced by] your fans and play overseas and get out of our basement in our garage. We weren't very careerist about it. It just kind of happened to us. But we never checked our politics at the door, 'cause we came from a scene where it was very accepted and maybe even normal to have music that was very political."

"Ricochet", RISE AGAINST's first new album in four years, came out on August 15 on Loma Vista Recordings. The LP was produced by Grammy winner Catherine Marks (BOYGENIUS, FOALS, MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA, ST. VINCENT) and mixed by Alan Moulder (NINE INCH NAILS, PARAMORE, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, THE KILLERS).

RISE AGAINST's most recent single from "Ricochet" was the LP's title track, which balances introspection with the incendiary, and offers righteousness without sanctimony as it chronicles our collective unravelling. "Ricochet" followed "I Want It All", "Prizefighter" and "Nod", hailed as a "particularly potent rallying cry for the moment" (Rolling Stone),and "the anthem we need right now" (Vice). Across the rest of the album, RISE AGAINST cover apocalyptic scenarios ("Black Crown"),false promises sold to the youth ("Gold Long Gone"),the necessity of resisting blind allegiance ("Soldier"),mental health ("Sink Like A Stone"),and the sensationalism of the algorithmic entertainment-industrial complex ("State Of Emergency"),all with a sense of optimism for real, lasting change.

Taking inspiration from one of their favorite literary works, Tim McIlrath and bandmates Joe Principe (bass/vocals),Zach Blair (guitar/vocals) and Brandon Barnes (drums) have absorbed the maxim that "in a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act." The mantra has permeated RISE AGAINST's growing body of multi-gold and platinum hits, filling arenas, topping charts, breaking records and earning billions of streams while uniting millions of listeners in a necessary embrace of vital, progressive issues.

