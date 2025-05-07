RITCHIE BLACKMORE And CANDICE NIGHT To Be Inducted Into 'Long Island Music And Entertainment Hall Of Fame'

The Long Island Music And Entertainment Hall Of Fame (LIMEHOF),in coordination with earMUSIC, will host a night celebrating Candice Night and the release of her new album, "Sea Glass". This celebration will feature a live solo performance of Candice Night, performing three songs from her new album followed by the official induction of Ritchie Blackmore and Candice Night of BLACKMORE'S NIGHT into LIMEHOF on Tuesday, May 13 at 7 p.m. at its museum, located at 97 Main Street in Stony Brook, New York. Candice Night will accept the induction on behalf of BLACKMORE'S NIGHT as Ritchie will not be able to attend.

"I am so honored to be inducted into the Long Island Music Hall Of Fame," Night said. "Being surrounded by some of the greatest musicians, knowing we all have the same roots here is an incredible feeling. I've lived on Long Island my whole life and am constantly inspired by the energy here and the beauty of our nature. The imagery is a constant focus in my songs. I'm looking forward to a special night celebrating my new solo CD, 'Sea Glass', and also to inducting our band, BLACKMORE'S NIGHT, into the Long Island Music And Entertainment Hall Of Fame. So grateful for this opportunity."

The two inductees met on Long Island and have strong Long Island community ties. Legendary guitarist Ritchie Blackmore (DEEP PURPLE and RAINBOW) grew up in the U.K. and moved to the USA in 1974, moving to Huntington, Long Island in the 1980s.

Candice Night grew up in Hauppauge and is a lifetime Long Island resident and a graduate of NYIT in Old Westbury. While interning at WBAB in West Babylon in 1989, she met Ritchie Blackmore at a charity soccer game where DEEP PURPLE played against the station's DJs and staff. After the game, Candice asked Ritchie for his autograph and the two became friends, later developing into more. They started living together in 1993 and co-founded BLACKMORE'S NIGHT in 1997. They continue to live on the North Shore while raising their family.

They have been very involved in many local charity efforts and community events across Long Island including Save A Pet in Port Jefferson, STAR animal rehabilitation, Little Shelter in Huntington, and the North Shore Animal League. They have raised funds, awareness and supplies for them and set up donation booths over the years at every BLACKMORE'S NIGHT show, even hosting adopting events at their concerts for some.

Candice started singing at Lillian Carans Little Theater Workshop in Smithtown and has recorded music at Richie Cannatas Cove City Sound Studios in Glen Cove with local producer/engineer Brendan Keenan. Candice was also the Snow Queen in the Dickens Festival at Port Jefferson for two years, including receiving the first "artist in residence" award.

"In recorded and live performances, Long Island's BLACKMORE'S NIGHT has been thrilling and entertaining audiences all around the world for nearly three decades," said LIMEHOF co-founder Norm Prusslin. "Blending renaissance melodies, instrumentals, and folk-rock original songs into a style uniquely their own, BLACKMORE'S NIGHT is beloved by their fans for their exceptional musicianship, extraordinary vocals, and legendary performances. BLACKMORE'S NIGHT's induction into the Long Island Music And Entertainment Hall Of Fame recognizes and honors their artistry, creativity and legacy."

A limited number of tickets will be available to LIMEHOF members and the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets will cost $50.00.

Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music And Entertainment Hall Of Fame is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island's musical and entertainment heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State's Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music and entertainment in all its forms. In 2022, LIMEHOF opened its first Hall Of Fame building location in Stony Brook, New York. To date, the organization has inducted more than 130 musicians and music industry executives, and offers education programs, scholarships, and awards to Long Island students and educators.

BLACKMORE'S NIGHT plays "Renaissance music," or "medieval music," with most of the tunes featuring lyrics conjured by Night and melodies crafted by Blackmore.

Ritchie, Candice and their two children reside on Long Island, New York, near Port Jefferson.

Blackmore is a co-founder of DEEP PURPLE and wrote many of their most memorable riffs, including "Smoke On The Water", but he has not played with the group since his 1993 departure.

DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice said in a 2017 interview that there was "no point" for the band to consider a reunion with Blackmore, explaining that he wouldn't be able to guarantee that every day with the notoriously moody guitarist would be fun.

During his time away from PURPLE, Blackmore established the neo-classical band called RAINBOW, which fused baroque music influences elements with hard rock before gradually progressing to catchy pop-style hard rock.

Blackmore stepped away from his Renaissance-inspired brand of music with BLACKMORE'S NIGHT in 2016 to perform a handful of shows with a brand-new lineup of RAINBOW.

In addition to Blackmore and Night (backing vocals),the most recent incarnation of RAINBOW included singer Ronnie Romero, STRATOVARIUS keyboardist Jens Johansson, BLACKMORE'S NIGHT drummer David Keith, bassist Bob Nouveau (a.k.a. Robert "Bob" Curiano, ex-BLACKMORE'S NIGHT) and backing singer Lady Lynn.

The two shows RAINBOW played in Germany in June 2016 were caught on camera to produce "Memories In Rock - Live In Germany", which was released in November 2016 via Eagle Rock Entertainment on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2CD, and digital formats.

After Ritchie left DEEP PURPLE for the final time in 1993, he reformed RAINBOW for one album (1995's "Stranger In Us All") and one tour, ending things in Denmark in 1997.

Blackmore didn't join his former DEEP PURPLE bandmates at the group's 2016 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony.

Blackmore previously suggested that PURPLE's manager had blocked him from attending the Rock Hall induction ceremony, and he used that as an excuse for not attending the event.

Despite Blackmore being a no-show at Rock Hall, he was given several shoutouts during the induction speeches of the DEEP PURPLE members in attendance. In addition, METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich, who inducted DEEP PURPLE into the institution, praised "Ritchie fucking Blackmore" for one of the most memorable guitar riffs of all time on "Smoke On The Water".