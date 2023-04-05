RIVAL SONS Share Music Video For 'Bird In The Hand'

Two-time-Grammy-nominated band RIVAL SONS has shared the official music video for its latest single, "Bird In The Hand". It stands out as the latest anthem to be unveiled from the group's upcoming full-length album, "Darkfighter", set for release on June 2.

Commenting on the new track, vocalist Jay Buchannan noted: "There's a lyric in there, 'Let's go down to the river where the water runs still and deep, to scatter the ashes of the mess I used to be.' You can burn through a whole lot of time just trying to find your lane, your realized intention. At some point you accept reincarnation as a waking process. Build, refine and burn again and again and the lyric, 'A bird in the hand, now that's a miracle I can believe' is the immersive commitment to the present."

In support of new LP, RIVAL SONS will embark on an extensive five-week North American headline run dubbed "The Darkfighter Tour" which will feature support from THE BLACK ANGELS, THE RECORD COMPANY and STARCRAWLER on select dates. The trek kicks off on May 11 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the Diamond Ballroom, visits major markets across the country, and concludes on June 18 in Denver, Colorado at the Ogden Theatre. In between, the band will perform at a handful of festivals such as Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida on May 20 and Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio on May 27.

Heightening excitement for this next chapter of RIVAL SONS, the band has also shared details of a companion album titled "Lightbringer" — due out in late 2023.

Expanding on the two-album set, Buchanan commented: "In comparison to our previous records, we certainly took our time both writing and recording this collection. When we set out, the intention was mostly to dig as deep as possible. Even in the beginning before the body had formed, we agreed to throw the map away and chop our way through the woods to make a new path. Then lockdown hit and it felt like the whole damn country decided to throw the map away too. For myself, 2022 was like an eight-stage rocket of life changing events, so every time I thought I was finished writing, a new bull would come tearing through the clothesline and I'd have to illustrate it in some way. By the end, there were really two different sides to the same story being told. On one side, you're fighting the darkness and, on the other, you're bringing your own light to where there is none. One side in a corner, on the ropes, and the other advancing, cleaning the ring. Without an intermission, a refractory period, the collection would be too big a bite, so splitting it in two was the only way to do it."

"Darkfighter" and "Lightbringer" were both produced by longtime collaborator and multi-Grammy Award-winner Dave Cobb. These albums mark the first new music from RIVAL SONS since the release of 2019's "Feral Roots", which earned the band two Grammy Award nominations.

In 2021, RIVAL SONS celebrated the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album, "Pressure And Time", by performing the landmark longplayer live in its entirety on the "Pressure And Time" tour for the first time. They also lit up Southern California with a two-night livestream event, "Rival Sons: Pair Of Aces", live from the historic Catalina Casino on Santa Catalina Island. They performed their debut LP, "Before The Fire" (2009),in its entirety on the first night and their self-titled EP, "Rival Sons" (2010),on the second.

"Darkfighter" track listing:

01. Mirrors

02. Nobody Wants To Die

03. Bird In The Hand

04. Bright Light

05. Rapture

06. Guillotine

07. Horses Breath

08. Darkside

RIVAL SONS is Jay Buchanan (vocals, harmonica, rhythm guitar),Scott Holiday (lead guitar),Mike Miley (drums) and Dave Beste (bass).

Photo credit: Pamela Littky