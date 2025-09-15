ROB HALFORD On Whether He Can Keep Touring And Performing For Another 10 Years: Why Not? I Ain't Stopping, Man'

In a new interview with Biloxi, Mississippi's The Sound 228, JUDAS PRIEST's Rob Halford was asked if he thinks he can keep performing for another 10 years or if he is just taking it "one tour at a time" at this point. The 74-year-old singer responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Why not? The Lord has me still here to do the work. So that's it for me. I'm here to do something that I'm blessed and joyful and grateful to have to do. This voice, it's still doing the business. It's not really going to some of the places I wish it would. But it's still doing the business. And, like I say, that desire for me has never left. I've been clean and sober 36, 38 years — who's counting? My drug is getting on that stage. That's my drug. I get my kicks, if that's the right word, euphemism of what I'm talking about. I need to do it, man. I need to do it. It's important to me. It's what drives me. It's what I thrive on. So, as long as I'm here and as long as I've got the voice and the physical ability, I ain't stopping, man. I'm not stopping. I'm not putting the fire out. [Laughs] Don't call the fire brigade just yet."

Asked what his "secret" is to "keeping The Metal God energy alive on stage", Rob responded: "Music is the most incredible part of who we are as people. It does so much for us in every way, every conceivable way that you can think of. And for me personally, it's my lifeblood. And being on stage is the ultimate connection. To carry music with you onto a stage and to share it with all of these beautiful fans, that's my motivation. And then my inspiration — I'm always inspired. As we're talking right now, it's Ian Gillan's [DEEP PURPLE] 80th birthday. And that guy, to me, is a maestro. I used to listen to PURPLE before PRIEST ever really started to get any place. So there's all of that, there's all of that internally that I carry with me. And I've never lost the fire. The fire is still there, man. And I've always said, you've really got to wanna walk out or run out onto that stage. It has to be for all the right reasons because your fans are watching you. And our fans know, for all of these bands that are coming to play for you, we all feel the same way. The exchange that we have when we're on stage together with our fans is just a beautiful, remarkable thing. And that's what keeps me going. That's what keeps me driven."

Four years ago, Halford publicly revealed that he battled prostate cancer during the pandemic. He previously mentioned his cancer battle in the new chapter added to the updated paperback edition of his 2020 autobiography "Confess". In "Confess", Halford revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer after experiencing symptoms for at least a couple of years.

In July 2020, Rob underwent prostatectomy, an operation where the entire prostate gland is removed plus some of the tissue around it, including the seminal vesicles. After more cancer was found in early 2021, he went through radiation treatments in April and May 2021 and eventually got then all-clear in June 2021. He also had an appendectomy after a tumor was discovered on his appendix.

Produced by Live Nation, PRIEST's 22-city tour with Alice Cooper and CORROSION OF CONFORMITY kicks off September 16 at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi and stops in Toronto, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping October 26 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas.

During the European leg of JUDAS PRIEST's "Shield Of Pain" tour, the band's setlist included seven tracks from PRIEST's 1990 album "Painkiller", which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

In addition to performing the "Painkiller" title track, PRIEST played "All Guns Blazing", "Hell Patrol", "A Touch Of Evil", "Night Crawler", "One Shot At Glory" and "Between The Hammer And The Anvil" from the same LP.

When PRIEST first announced the "Shield Of Pain" tour last fall, the band promised a "rare" and "unique set" which would include "beloved classics" and would "be defending the metal faith in a truly memorable experience throughout Europe".

PRIEST's 12th album, "Painkiller" was recorded at Miraval Studios in Brignoles, France, and was mixed at Wisseloord Studios in Hilversum, the Netherlands. It was the first LP to feature drummer Scott Travis following the departure of Dave Holland.