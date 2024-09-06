ROB HALFORD, SLASH And Others Donate Items For KITTEN RESCUE's 2024 'Fur Ball' Charity Auction

With the support of rock and metal artists from around the world, Los Angeles's Kitten Rescue offers one-of-a-kind items at their online auction. Raising funds for their lifesaving mission, celebratory donors like JUDAS PRIEST's Rob Halford (a.k.a. The Metal God),GUNS N' ROSES' Slash, Tricia Helfer and Miranda Cosgrove have donated items for the rescue and care of cats and kittens.

From The Metal God come two separate cat t-shirts autographed by Halford himself. In the first listing, Rob proudly sports his singular catitude in this wicked kitty with claws "Pew Pew Madafakas!" 2XL t-shirt, as featured in his Instagram account. Fans of Halford, JUDAS PRIEST and cats can throw their horns and support when purrrchasing this autographed and collectible item. Item may be shipped to any destination at an additional cost (to be determined) or picked up in Los Angeles.

The second t-shirt donated by Halford commands the wearer to kiss the claw: the kitty mafia Tom cat demands it. Donated and autographed by the legendary vocalist, this 2XL t-shirt will be a hit in any heavy metal fan's collection. Also included is Halford's collection of traditional and original Christmas songs. One of rock's most recognizable voices raises his fist and a glass of eggnog to help celebrate the holiday. Rock out to original "Donner And Blitzen" as well as "Deck The Halls", "Away In A Manger" and "Joy To The World" and many more. This autographed CD will make the purrfect holiday gift for any metalhead. Item may be shipped to any destination at an additional cost (to be determined) or picked up in Los Angeles.

Unmistakable and iconic, GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash, has donated a Slash "AFD" Les Paul Special-II with an Appetite Amber finish, inspired by Slash's own custom Les Paul. The AAA flame Maple Veneer top has single layer Ivory binding and the back, sides, and neck are finished in beautiful dark Cherry just like Slash's original. Both the body and neck are made from Mahogany, like all classic Les Pauls. The bolt-on neck has a Rosewood fingerboard with dot acrylic inlays and the headstock features Slash's "Snakepit" logo in gold silk print along with the iconic Epiphone signature logo in silver. Item may be shipped to any destination at an additional cost (to be determined) or picked up in Los Angeles.

Also available is a magnificent Schecter Robert Smith RS-1000 Busker Acoustic. Designed by Robert Smith of THE CURE and featuring his Star graphic on Gloss Black finish, the guitar has a rosewood fretboard with his Stars & Moon inlays. Play all your favorite songs on this special acoustic built for the dreamer himself. Item may be shipped to any destination at an additional cost (to be determined) or picked up in Los Angeles.

Kitten Rescue's annual Fur Ball At The Skirball" will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2024. This year's feline-fueled event honors Officer Navarette of LAAS SMART with its Angel Award for his work in L.A.'s mobile animal rescue.

Kitten Rescue is a non-profit, volunteer-run organization devoted to finding loving homes for unwanted, homeless cats and kittens. Kitten Rescue saves cats and kittens from the streets of Los Angeles and from city shelter euthanasia. Since their start in 1997, they have grown into one of the largest, most well-respected animal welfare groups in L.A. Other notable rock icons such as Geezer Butler (BLACK SABBATH) and his wife Gloria Butler, OZZY OSBOURNE/ROB ZOMBIE bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson, DEEP PURPLE legend Glenn Hughes and his wife Gabi, as well as BLABBERMOUTH.NET, are some of the organization's loyal supporters.